Compulsive Marriage (2007) Review: The Farrellys’ Comedy

Review of Compulsive Marriage, a comedy by the Farelly brothers that has already become a classic among their best-known titles. Now it lands on Netflix to give us the opportunity to re-enjoy the crazy love-hate relationship between Eddie, Ben Stiller, and Lila, Malin Akerman.

Synopsis

Eddie (ben stiller), a bachelor whom everyone asks when he will get married, meets the incredible Lilac (Malin Akerman). After talking with his father and his best friend, Eddie He will decide not to lose the woman of his dreams and propose to her when they have only been in a relationship for a week.

Review of the film Compulsive marriage (2007)

A title that came directly from 2007 caught our attention among the top ten of the most viewed Netflix this week. The compulsory marriage movie is still in good shape, there is no doubt about that, and that is that the humor of the Farrelly brothersAlthough it has its faults, it never fails or disappoints. The creators of the mythical ‘Something happens with Mary‘ (1998) again bet all their cards on a winning guy in this art of comedy, ben stillerand the proposal, although during its theatrical release it was far from sweeping, it must have made money thanks to the number of times it has been shown on television since then.

So we will meet Eddiea guy unlucky in love and with serious commitment difficulties, who seems to have won the lottery one day by chance when he met the beautiful, funny and charming Lilac (Malin Akerman). A real crush that will launch both of them to say yes I do in a very short time, without hardly knowing each other. And here the monumental error that Eddie commits and that he will pay handsomely during the entire film focused on making us live his infernal honeymoon, and that will boost the comedy of The Farrellys.

The Farrellys, some greats in comedy

The Farrellys direct the compulsory marriage movie in a completely agile way, giving it an addictive rhythm; without even realizing it we will have our protagonist in love to the bars with which he promises himself as a real bombonazo, to happen in the blink of an eye to see how said marriage becomes a real nightmare. Be careful, the gags will raise the tone of the comedy even more when Eddie begin to feel attraction for a third woman in discord and begin to “fuck” his newly released wife in full honeymoon.

The protagonists of the film Compulsive marriage

ben stiller he does what he knows how to do best, a half-insane guy who lets himself be cajoled by a woman. interpretation of him as Eddie he does not disappoint by trapping his character in an unbearable marriage, which he suffers for a good half of the film; knowing how to give her character a good dose of bad milk towards the final stretch that will also be very convincing.

But the one that really captures our attention in the compulsory marriage movie is none other than the actress Malin Akerman What Lilac; his transformation from angel to true tyrant could not be more successful, and much of the laughter will come from his hand. We will go from hating her to feeling very sorry for her after the tasks that she will suffer at the hands of her newly released husband. Whatever you do, it’s nice, that’s how it is. Much less convincing michelle monaghan What Mirandaa character so naive, sweet and kind that it is not too believable and out of tune with respect to the other two interpretations.

Final opinion of the film Compulsory Marriage (2007)

The compulsory marriage movie It is one of those proposals that, although you have already seen them a million times, never fail. It is true that we are not facing the best of The Farellys as directors and screenwriters, surely their top title was ‘Something happens with Mary‘ and the rest of the proposals are clearly inferior. Even so, the one that concerns us is entertaining and fun. A breath of fresh air for one of these hot summer afternoons.

Sign

Trailer