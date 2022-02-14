Compulsory electric car, Italy is at a standstill. The obstacles ahead of 2035 | Milena Gabanelli

In Europe, cars with internal combustion engines will no longer be sold from 2035. We are thus candidates to be the first market in the world. for the electric car. In 2030 Volkswagen expects 50% of its sales to be electric cars, Toyota 30%, Renault 90% and Stellantis 70% in Europe and 40% in the US. A change that involves multi-billion dollar investments, public and private, to start a production of batteries, equip the territory with charging stations and enormously increase the production of energy from renewable sources. We also know that in Italy, with the stop of the diesel and petrol engines, over 70 thousand jobs will be lost and, therefore, what are we doing to create jobs in emerging mobility?
Producing more green energy
Electric vehicles circulating in our country today are 236 thousand eaccording to the forecasts communicated in Brussels, they will become 6 million by 2030 and 19 million by 2050. It is estimated that at least 10 terawatt hours of energy per year are needed to charge the 6 million electric cars, out of a total energy consumption of 330 TWh. Instead, to charge the 19 million electric cars in 2050, over 32 TWh will be needed, but in the meantime the overall requirement will have risen to 650 TWh per year. It means that the charging of electric cars in 2030 will have an incidence of 3% on the total energy consumption of the country, while in 2050 it will rise to 4.9%. A weight that is not excessively onerous, the real point is that to withstand the transition, the availability of energy must be doubled, as everything will work with a power outlet, including boilers. AND if we want electric cars to be zero-emission, they must be powered by energy from renewable sources. Today our energy mix is among the best in Europe with 38% of the energy coming from renewables, but to reach 72% by 2030, it is crucial to immediately implement the Mite plans.
Storage and smart grids
The network must also be able to withstand the moments of greatest absorption during the day. Today we have daily peaks around 55 gigawatts. With six million small-displacement electric cars in charge, which alone draw 22 gigawatts, we will have to sustain much higher peaks, otherwise the system will skip, just like in the home when you plug the washing machine and dishwasher together. It means that we need to find a way to store the energy produced by renewables to get it out when needed. We are trying to make recharging intelligent by programming it within a certain time, with the car that manages the absorption: in peak moments it slows down the withdrawal, or gives up energy to resume it later. But a technology that is still taking its first steps.
Columns: how many are and what is missing
Today we have 26,024 charging points, in 2030 it is expected to reach over 3 million private points and about 100,000 public ones, of which about 31,500 with fast charging (distributed on motorways, expressways and urban centers). In short, 21,225 will be added to those existing today, financed with 740 million from the NRP which will be used to cover 40% of the investment as a non-repayable fund. Money to be spent by December 31, 2025, otherwise we lose it. Yet the creation of the network of columns is proceeding slowly.
1) A national map of public charging points is missing and, without this reconnaissance, it is difficult to plan the new columns linked to the Pnrr calls. The Ministry of Ecological Transition undertook to provide with its decree by mid-March.
2) Today it may happen to connect to a column that does not recharge your car because it belongs to a different operator than the one you subscribed to. It is essential that operators make interoperability agreements.
3) Whoever installs columns must ask the Municipality for authorization, but there are 8000 Municipalities and they are also foreseen where the electricity does not arrive. In fact, 13% of the infrastructure cannot be used. Municipalities will have to make regulations with standard bases and in coordination with the electricity network operators.
4) Today there are only 90 recharging infrastructures on motorways. A 2018 regulation provides for a column every 50 kilometers, so a total of 117 by 2023. No concessionaire is proceeding through a tender, because the Transport Regulations Authority last May took nine months to define the tender schemes. They are now over and, if competition is to be expected to have positive effects, tenders must be compulsory.
5) Condominiums: installing a charging station in common areas or garages is still very complicated. Procedures are needed to facilitate the operation.
Gigafactory: the EU gears up
Today 70% of the batteries are made in Asia and 40% of the added value of an electric car is in the battery. The new battery market in the European Union valued at 250 billion euros a year from 2025 on. Boston Consulting group for Motus-e estimates that reaching a production capacity of 740 GWh by 2030 could lead to more than 60,000 new jobs. On December 28th, Northvolt Ett produced the first European battery at the Skelleftea plant in Sweden. The market is there and the major car manufacturers are gearing up to produce them, also because from 2025 they are preparing to churn out electric cars in large numbers. In Europe, Germany takes the lion’s share with projects for 411 GWh of installed production capacity. Poland and Hungary are doing well and are able to attract investments also from Asian producers. Important: batteries are also essential for storing renewable energy production and the business expands to the crucial activity of recycling and testing.
Italy: industrial policy wanted
Today the only certainty is the 8 GWh that Seri Industrial is trying to install with the Faam project in Teverola (in the province of Caserta), but it’s not about car batteries, but for domestic, industrial and public transport energy storage. At the moment there are 120 employees and it is intended to reach 800 by 2024. The ambitious Italvolt project in Scarmagno, near Ivrea: 3.4 billion investments, up to 70 GWh per year, 2024 start of production and 3,000 jobs work. At the moment it is not yet clear who will put the money and who will buy the batteries produced. Stellantis plans to secure a final production capacity of around 260 GWh per year through the construction of 5 gigafactories in North America and Europe. In our country he promised to build it in Termoli (Campobasso), but there is still no official ok. On paper, Fincantieri is also planning the construction of a giant factory in Piedimonte San Germano (Frosinone) to make lithium batteries for new generation electric cars, buses and commercial vehicles.
Meanwhile, time passes
Federmeccanica, Fim, Fiom and Uilm have made an appeal to Prime Minister Draghi: implement industrial policies to help reconversion!. It means finding mechanisms to finance investments: transforming a diesel carburetor factory into one that produces electric motorcycles requires large capital, which is hard to find in Italy. In order not to close, entrepreneurs have to get busy on their own and without knowing what the country strategy is in the medium term. France and Germany have made plans for the automotive transition since 2019, while our Ministry of Economic Development was being emptied of its industrial policy experts. When Stellantis was born, again in 2019, the Italian state did not enter the shareholding structure as the French government did. Now Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti says that Europe is to blame and the endothermic engine is stopped. Last December, however, the inter-ministerial committee for ecological transition of which Giorgetti is a member, gave the green light to the phase out from 2035. The only answer to the problemat the moment, the announcement of one billion euros in scrapping of the old cars, but there is no vision on the future of the automotive industry.
