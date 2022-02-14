Compulsory electric car, Italy is at a standstill. The obstacles ahead of 2035 | Milena Gabanelli

Producing more green energy

Electric vehicles circulating in our country today are 236 thousand eaccording to the forecasts communicated in Brussels, they will become 6 million by 2030 and 19 million by 2050. It is estimated that at least 10 terawatt hours of energy per year are needed to charge the 6 million electric cars, out of a total energy consumption of 330 TWh. Instead, to charge the 19 million electric cars in 2050, over 32 TWh will be needed, but in the meantime the overall requirement will have risen to 650 TWh per year. It means that the charging of electric cars in 2030 will have an incidence of 3% on the total energy consumption of the country, while in 2050 it will rise to 4.9%. A weight that is not excessively onerous, the real point is that to withstand the transition, the availability of energy must be doubled, as everything will work with a power outlet, including boilers. AND if we want electric cars to be zero-emission, they must be powered by energy from renewable sources. Today our energy mix is ​​among the best in Europe with 38% of the energy coming from renewables, but to reach 72% by 2030, it is crucial to immediately implement the Mite plans.