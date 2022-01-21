compulsory green pass in this case

Soon also to withdraw money with Postepay it will be necessary to have a Green Pass. But only in this specific case

It is extended starting from 20 January the use of the Green Pass which, even in its basic form, i.e. with a negative pad, will have to be shown in many more shops and businesses to which we have been accustomed to today.

L’obligation of Green Pass will remain in effect until next March 31st, or the day on which the end (except for extensions) of the state of emergency in Italy. The green certification will be necessary from January 20 to access many shops and commercial establishments but also to withdraw with Postepay in a specific case. Let’s see which one.

Postepay, that’s when you need the Green Pass to withdraw

All the Italians who from today will have to take personal care they must have the Green Pass with them. The certification, which can also be obtained with a negative buffer (antigenic valid for 48 hours and molecular valid for 72 hours), will be required to access barbers, hairdressers and beauticians. This obligation will be in effect until March 31 and there will be offenders fines from 400 to 1,000 euros.

Starting from February 1stinstead, it will be mandatory to have the basic Green Pass also to enter public offices such as Post office, bank or financial offices. For this reason, those who do not have the basic Pass they will not be able to withdraw cash internally with their Postepay. Obviously there are no problems in withdrawing from ATMs located outside of post offices.

Life is therefore hard for those who are neither vaccinated nor cured from Covid since they will have to undergo a tampon even to enter the post office, bank or hairdresser. Furthermore, starting from 1 February, the obligation of a basic Green Pass also startsentry into commercial activities. The Dpcm is coming with the list of places where it will not be necessary to show the pass such as supermarkets and grocery stores, pharmacies, opticians and petrol stations.