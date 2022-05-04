compulsory masks at school, on the train and plane. Today the ordinance with the rules – Corriere.it

from Monica Guerzoni and Fiorenza Sarzanini

The rules for the offices are still under discussion. At the stadium no constraints

In light of the resurgence of infections, the government maintains a residual prudence even on the eve of the long-awaited “free all”. On April 30 the decree expires with the latest restrictions, yet for another month, in situations of maximum epidemiological risk, masks still need to be worn

. The Minister of Health by tomorrow morning Roberto Speranza will sign the ordinance extending the use of nose and mouth protection devices. In the next few hours the very last knots will be dissolved and in the end there will be very few places where it will be mandatory to wear the mask indoors after 1 May.

Throughout the month you will have to be protected for get on trains and planesto enter the health facilities and perhaps also to attend the events in the sports halls. Masks also at school until the end of the school year, as written in the latest decree signed by Mario Draghi. The Fff2 will be needed to travel on local public transport: buses, subways and trams. But elsewhere, after the last mediation of the Prime Minister, it could pass the most aperturist linewhich would do drop the obligation even in the offices.

In the government they face each other two schools of thought. That of Hope, which is inspired by the caution of scientists and that of ministers plus aperturists (leaguers primarily), which push for a definitive exit from the emergency, also to favor the tourism recovery. Since from 1 May it will no longer be necessary to show the green pass to work and go to leisure venues, some ministers are calling for the elimination of masks as well. But at the Salute they maintain caution for the “boom” of cases due to the Easter effect: 88 thousand infections in one day and 186 deaths, with a 20% drop in ICU admissions.

Transports On buses, subways, trams, the obligation to wear Ffp2 masks will come extended. The same choice will be made for planes, ships and long-distance trains.

Cinemas and theaters The government is evaluating the extension of the Ffp2 mask for shows open to the public that take place indoors in theatrical halls, concert halls, cinemas, entertainment venues.

Stadiums and sports halls In the stages the masks will be compulsory only until April 30th. In indoor sports halls, on the other hand, the Ffp2 they could stay for a few more weeks.

Work The discussion is open between whoever wants remove the masks in the workplace and who asks to keep them. The only certainty is that there will be no distinction between public and private. But eventually the stop to the obligation could come.

School Minister Bianchi (like Speranza) is determined to keep the masks as required by the decree in force, while Prime Minister Draghi would be to remove them.

Shops No mask to enter the shops.

Hairdressers The Ffp2 mask may still be required to go from barbers, hairdressers and beauty centers.

Healthcare facilities In the hospitals and in Rsa masks remain mandatory, as is the green pass.

Green pass From May 1st, the green certification will remain to demonstrate vaccination or recovery, but will no longer be mandatory at work, in public offices, shops, bars and restaurants, on means of transport, for canteens and continuous catering. cinemas, theaters, concerts, sporting eventswellness centers, conventions and congresses, cultural, social and recreational centers, competitions, game rooms, parties and discos. The only exception concerns “those who exercise the health professions of workers in hospitals and RSAs”.