Compulsory quarantine, Consult: measures do not violate personal freedom

Measures relating to mandatory quarantine do not violate personal freedom. The Constitutional Court examined in the council chamber the issues of constitutional legitimacy raised by the Criminal Court of Reggio Calabria on some provisions of the decree law n. 33 of 2020, which contains measures to limit the spread of Covid-19. In particular, the rules that introduce criminal sanctions against those who, who tested positive for Covid and subjected to mandatory quarantine, leave their home or home were censored.

The Court considers that the compulsory quarantine affects not the freedom of movement of citizens (Article 16 of the Constitution) but on personal freedom (Article 13 of the Constitution) and that, therefore, the relative measures must be adopted by the judicial authority or, in impossibility, have the validation. Pending the filing of the sentence, the Communication and Press Office announces that the Constitutional Court has declared the issues unfounded.

The compulsory quarantine and the related penal sanctions, as regulated by the contested provisions, affect only the freedom of movement. They do not involve any physical coercion, are generally arranged for health reasons and are aimed at an indistinct plurality of people, united by being positive for the virus that can be transmitted to others by air.