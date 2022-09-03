Compulsory rotation in Primary: what do doctors think?

José María Rodríguez, general secretary of Cgcom.

The care crisis suffered by the National system of health (SNS) has become one of the great concerns of health professionals. One of the proposals to try to alleviate the pressure of Primary Care comes from the hand of rotation of medical specialists for this care area. The Satse Nursing union endorsed the measure, initially proposed by the former Minister of Health María Luisa Carcedo, to the point of asking the Collegiate Medical Organization (WTO) act for its implementation. Doctors, for their part, consider it optimal to clean up and strengthen the gateway to the health system, although without specifying what this new model would be like.

“Any help that Primary Care receives will be well received,” he points out to Medical Writing Jose Maria Rodriguezgeneral secretary of the General Council of Official Medical Associations (Cgcom), on this proposal suggested by the former Minister of Health, Mary Louise Carcedoin an interview with Medical Writing. In this regard, the doctor highlights that the rotation of specialists in health centers could be useful to “decongest” Primary, “avoid interconsultations” and “help the family doctor to solve cases that, otherwise, they could not”.

As he remarks, in order to strengthen Primary Care, “there will be specialties in which they will have to rotate specialists”. In fact, it stands out that this “it is not a new idea” and that this system was already implemented in different health services “years ago”, with the rotation of Specialized Care doctors at this level.

In this ‘reorientation’ of the model, Carcedo defends the rotation of hospital doctors for this level of care “to improve prevention”. “We start from the fact that the Family and Community Medicine doctor is as specialized as the gastroenterologist or cardiologist. Therefore, just as the primary care doctor has to rotate through the hospitals to learn techniques, the hospital doctor also has to know what is being done in the health centers to prevent those diseases that finally reach you”pointed out the socialist to this medium.



Nursing requests medical support

East Carcedo’s ’emergency plan’ has been well received by nursing union who, in statements to this newspaper, claimed to trust the WTO to assess it positively and endorse it “seamlessly”.

According to the organization chaired by Manuel Cascos, this measure would be “effective” to improve a level of care that, after the Covid-19 pandemic, is in a “serious situation that entails a worst care and long waiting lists to be treated in a health center.

Likewise, the nurses’ union suggests that this rotation of specialists would allow the design of a “different” organization with which optimize the attention time in the centers in morning and afternoon hours. Something that, according to his criteria, would not only benefit the patients, but also the rest of the health professionals who are involved in this area of ​​the SNS.