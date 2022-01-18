Compulsory vaccination, doubts of constitutionality by the Administrative Council of Justice for Sicily: the Ministry of Health has 40 days to respond to the ordinance

Even legal experts are beginning to question the validity of the imposition of the Covid19 vaccine: through an articulated ordinance published a few hours ago, the Administrative Council of Justice for Sicily has in fact expressed its perplexity as to the fact that the obligation vaccination continues to be constitutionally legitimate in the presence of the Omicron variant of the transmissible virus even among vaccinated people, ordering the Ministry of Health to file an articulated preliminary report on the data of the infection among the vaccinated, on the adverse effects, on the system by 28 February next pharmacovigilance and medical investigations prior to administering the drug in safe conditions.

Anief – which has initiated an appeal to the labor judge against the suspension from service without pay of school staff who have not fulfilled the vaccination obligation – is constituted ad adiuvandum for the chamber hearing on March 16, while the appeal is about to be filed against a similar suspension order rejected by the Lazio TAR on the vaccination obligation for school staff.

According to Marcello Pacifico, president of the young representative trade union, “with respect to a state of spread of the virus that is turning from an emergency into an endemic one, the request for clarity from the Government appears necessary to understand how an unnecessarily discriminatory and clearly unconstitutional “.

The requests for clarification posed by the Administrative Justice Council of Sicily are also projected into the future: the Cga, in fact, believes that “the current vaccination obligation poses a (new) problem of proportionality, given that there is an imposition of repeated administrations in the ‘year for indefinite periods of time “. The important decision was taken in the light of the new dominant variant Omicron, of the update of the data on adverse events from vaccination and on the surveillance carried out by general practitioners, of the current obligation to sign informed consent.

The ordinance n. 38 of 17 January 2022 was hired following the appeal of a trainee at the Palermo Polyclinic who was prohibited from attending the hospital in the absence of vaccination, despite having recovered from the Covid-19 infection, against the negative decision of the Sicily Tar. Preliminarily, the College of the highest degree of Sicilian administrative justice, with respect also to the recent sentence of the Council of State no. 7045 of 20 October 2021 (legitimacy of the vaccination obligation of health personnel), believes that some questions posed have not been addressed by it, “with specific reference to the disputed validity and sufficiency of the pharmacovigilance system as well as to the compatibility of the legislation introducing the vaccination obligation with the European Union law, with reference, among other aspects, to that of informed consent “.

Furthermore, “the health situation appears to be constantly changing and already partly different from that subject to evaluation of the aforementioned decision in section III, with specific reference to the diffusion of new variants such as Omicron, with respect to which vaccines are not yet” updated ” , so that the scientific community does not seem to have reached a unanimous conclusion on the relative and current protective efficacy (although the prevailing orientation is favorable), while a repetition of administrations is looming over a short period of time (six months or even four), on which opportunity, likewise, there is no unanimous position, so that the current vaccination obligation poses a (new) problem of proportionality, given that there is an imposition of repeated administrations during the year for indefinite periods of time “.

In recalling the Recommendation of the Council of Europe on the issue of Covid-19 vaccination in Resolution 2361 (2021), the Cga for the purpose of assessing the non-manifest groundlessness of the question of constitutionality intends to verify whether the vaccination obligation still meets the requirements of “Non-harmfulness of the inoculation for the individual patient and benefit for public health”, pursuant to article 32 of the Constitution and the aforementioned rulings of the Council (nos. 307/90, 258/94, 27/98, 107/12 , 268/17, 5/2018, 112/2020).

Therefore, the Administrative Justice Council of Sicily requests a detailed investigation from a college composed of the Secretary General of the Ministry of Health (Giovanni Leonardi), the President of the Higher Council of Health (Franco Locatelli) operating at the Ministry of Health and the Director of the Directorate General for Health Prevention (Giovanni Rezza) to ascertain whether: the methods for assessing the risks and benefits carried out by the vaccinator at an individual level, whether pre-vaccination tests, including genetic tests, by the general practitioner are recommended to the user (if it is informed of the vaccination of its clients), the scientific evidence on the need to vaccinate subjects already infected; the methods for obtaining informed consent and in particular on the obligation to subscribe even in situations where vaccination is mandatory; the articulation of the monitoring system useful for suspending the vaccination obligation in the event of adverse events, clarifications on the data relating to risks and warned events collected during the vaccination campaign, the methods of statistical processing and data relating to the effectiveness of vaccines compared to the new variant, i.e. the number of infected vaccinated people (if from the original strain or variants), if with one two or three doses, the number of hospitalizations and deaths of infected vaccinated people and the comparison with those of non-vaccinated people.

Finally, the Administrative Justice Council of Sicily also asks for official clarifications on the articulation of active and passive post-vaccination surveillance on adverse reactions to vaccines, if general practitioners are ordered to communicate all adverse events (lethal and not) of vaccinated subjects and the range of communication or of some only, if it is their discretion, how they proceed with the reports, who takes care of them and who studies and interprets them.