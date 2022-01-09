“Compulsory vaccination is not the most effective way”

Events and passes – On Saturday, around 100,000 people demonstrated in Paris against the government’s measures. “We chose the health pass and then the vaccination pass, we confirm it,” said Attal. People in France currently have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter restaurants, bars or use interregional trains, but with the increase in cases, Parliament is discussing excluding the tests.

No to obligation – “After the announcement of the health pass, 12 million French people went to be vaccinated”, he recalled, “and when we announced the transformation of the health card into a vaccination card, we saw a new increase”. Attal then reiterated that the mandatory vaccination strategy is not “as effective”, in the countries that have chosen it “we have not witnessed a sharp increase in vaccinations as happened in France”.

Infections are decreasing in Great Britain – Meanwhile, in Great Britain, the decline in infections continues for the fifth day in a row, after the peak of over 200 thousand recorded on Tuesday. There are 141,472 new cases, about five thousand fewer than on Saturday. This is indicated by the bulletin of the health authorities of London, according to which the deaths in the last 24 hours were 97, also down from 313 the day before, when the total deaths exceeded 150 thousand.