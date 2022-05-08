Compulsory vaccine, for prof and ata there is a sick day without any deduction

A teacher asks us if for the compulsory prophylaxis for the prevention of Covid-19 infections, it can be done, with a specific permit, during the course of the service. The teacher tells us that the head teacher does not grant the sick day for this medical treatment, as it is not a case of sick leave.

Covid-19 vaccine and sick day

With the law decree n.41 / 2021 which, in article 31, paragraph 5, it is established that for the teaching, educational, administrative, technical and auxiliary staff of all school and educational institutions, it is “justified” for the absence from work regarding the administration of the anti Covid-19 vaccine. It must be remembered that the aforementioned decree has been converted in Law 69 of 21 May 2021, leaving Article 31, paragraph 5 unchanged.

You should know that the aforementioned absence does not determine any reduction in the salary, neither fundamental nor accessory. It is an absence due to illness. This absence cannot be taxed, as aforementioned it does not provide for any salary deduction and is normally calculated in the amount of sick days.

Public function opinion

This legislative provision determines, as confirmed by the opinion of the public service, the opportunity for the school worker to take a day off from the service to undergo mandatory prophylaxis for the prevention of Sars-Cov-2 infections, obviously without ” waste “other permits typical of the CCNL school 2006-2009 or 2016-2018. This is an additional rule for which an ad hoc SIDI code has also been prepared.

In this regard, reference is also made to DFP opinion no. 38420- P – 8/6/2021, which provides that employees of other sectors, certainly not those of the school sector, must ask for the permits referring to their corresponding contract. to ask for one day’s leave to get vaccinated. So to answer our reader, it is useful to underline that there is an extraordinary permit for teachers, Ata staff or any other school operator, who want to vaccinate against COVID-19, 100% paid and usable, without the need to grant the head teacher, on the same day as the vaccine is administered. It is wrong and inconvenient to use other permits, such as illness, paid permits for personal reasons, which instead concern other needs.