comrade Aminata Diallo arrested – Corriere.it

The veteran champion of Europe, just returned to Paris, attacked by two masked men while in the car with her colleague: jealousy for the shirt. The PSG: We collaborate

Tuesday evening the Paris Saint-Germain overwhelmed Real Madrid 4-0 in the women’s Champions League. Kheira Hamraoui, a 31-year-old midfielder who had just returned from Barcelona fresh from winning the European Cup (his third personal continental trophy), was absent: personal reasons, it was said. Replaced by the 26-year-old Aminata Diallo (performance of 5, according to the French sports press).

On Wednesday morning, personal reasons emerged from the news: last week, Thursday, Hamraoui was driving home with Diallo himself and two other companions after a dinner organized by the company at the Bois de Boulogne: they come stopped by several masked men with balaclavas that they drag the veteran out of the car and hit her in the legs with of the bars.

Wednesday morning, November 10th, the turning point: Diallo is stopped by the police to be at least questioned about the aggression, but her role in the aggression would be primary, due to the rivalries within the PSG and the national team. The police underline that Hamraoui was in fact beaten while nothing was done to Diallo.

According to The team, in Hamraoui were placed several stitches both in the lower limbs and in the hands in the hospital closest to the scene of the attack. An injury that caused her absence against Real Madrid, but which will not prevent her from returning to answering calls in the national team from the end of the month (World Cup qualifiers 2023) after two and a half years of absence.

Hamroui (36 appearances, of which 12 as a starter, with the Bleues until before the 2019 World Cup) had been reconvened by coach Corinne Diacre for the mid-October matches but a muscular problem had forced her to forfeit, e in its place had been Diallo was recalled for the first time since 2018, even without being deployed.

The news of the arrest was confirmed by the team with a note: Paris Saint-Germain can confirm that Aminata Diallo in police custody at the Versailles regional service following the attack on one of the players of the club which took place last Thursday. The PSG absolutely condemns violence. Since Thursday all measures have been taken to ensure the health, well-being and safety of the entire women’s team. The transalpine team cooperate actively with the police.

Rivals in the team and in the national team: remember the episode that occurred shortly before the 1994 Olympics (Lillehammer) at two o’clock American figure skaters Nenci Kerrigan and Tonya Harding. The first was attacked while training on the ice, hit violently in the knee with a truncheon. The assailant who hit her? A man sent by the ex-husband of the second. Harding went to the Games anyway (qualifying eighth with even a psychodrama of a broken skate), Kerrigan recovered from his injury and won silver. The bad was then told in the masterful film Tonya.