comrades like anti-Semitism in white gloves – Libero Quotidiano





Iuri Maria Prado December 23, 2021

The sympathies and indulgences of the left towards oblique anti-Semitism, the one that hides behind the hypocritical screen of anti-Israel criticism, are even more filthy than certain racist discoveries attributable to a certain minority and unrepresentative right.





Anti-Semitic terrorism and the reality of guns, stones and knives that the Jews of Europe, be they old or young, have to face for being Jews, causing them to fear for themselves precisely in the places where their parents and their grandparents were rounded up and stuffed into sealed wagons, the very places where a bolsa rhetoric organizes exhausted memorials and sets up improbable parliamentary commissions, represent the inevitable consideration of substantial justice that the Jew deserves because Israel, knowingly, practices apartheid , bombards civilians by program and, intolerably, does not recognize the civil and political right of the many who sacrosanctly claim the democratic need to destroy the state of the Jews. On April 25 of the Bella Ciao Republic, with the systematic corollary of stone-throwing on the Jewish Brigade and the burning of Israeli flags, as well as the valiant boycott campaigns of Israeli productions and enterprises on which a noble propaganda affixes a beautiful yellow star, they have uncensored citizenship in the country of hate laws and the Constitution in the name of which anti-fascist oaths are claimed.

Meanwhile, democracy is reassured by the prophylactic guard of the left, whose anti-Semitic stain is nothing compared to the merit of preventing the onslaught of the right.