Con Air is the true ancestor of Suicide Squad | Cinema

Con Air is on Disney + Star

… OK, we admit it, the title of this piece could be classified as clickbait. Yet concerning With Air, and in particular the ultramodern way in which Simon West presents the large number of inmates protagonists of the film, it is impossible not to think of David Ayer and James Gunn and the parade of more or less effective faces of crime that characterizes the respective versions of Suicide Squad. Not content with having a group of super delinquents locked up in a flying plane, West decides to treat them as superstars, to devote time and attention not only to their actions but to their personalities, their motivations and their excesses. It is one of the two main secrets of the success of With Air – the other, needless to say, is the seraphic face (and the terrifying southern accent) by Nicolas Coppola aka Cage.

It is always a shame, when we find ourselves talking about films with Nicolas Cage, to end up dedicating all the space to him and little or nothing to everything else. We will do our best to avoid this mistake, not least because of things to say about With Air there are. It is a film so rich in terms of cast, events, subplots and mother scenes that you can even enjoy it without constantly focusing on its protagonist – who here is in an unquestionably iconic and mythological version, as indicated by the hundreds of memes born from one of his simple move with the boss, and still manages to be the worst, and for several lengths, of the actors involved.

With Air talk about at least three things at the same time. It is a film about Cameron Poe (Cage), a soldier and a good family man who, despite himself, remains involved in a bar fight that turns him into a killer. After serving his years in prison he is ready to go home to finally hug his wife and leaf. It is a film about a group of America’s worst offenders who are put on a plane to be transferred to other parts of the country, and who take possession of that plane to use it to escape America (not directly, but let’s not complicate ourselves. the things). And it’s a film about a federal agent who sees his very simple moving mission go to the house also, but not exclusively, because of a DEA agent interested in the operations because they also involve a Mexican drug lord.

Simon West, whom Jason Isaacs (we’ll be back) recently called “the king of action scenes,” does an admirable job of holding the threads of these three intertwining stories together, yes, but up to a point. With Air changes tone continuously, passing from the violence and vulgarity of the inside of the plane (a place where there are at least one rapist and two different serial killers) to the pompous formality of the scenes starring John Cusack (the aforementioned federal: legend wants Cusack to hate this film to the point of never answering any questions about it), in which the action is bound to churn nervously beneath the surface waiting to be able to come back to the surface. It’s a superabundant film like it was in 1997, and West wallows in it as perhaps he’s never done again in his career.

About the aforementioned Jason Isaacs: he was one of the candidates for the role of Cyrus the Virus, but the audition went very badly, as we told you here, and for a reason that today is even more impressive, unfortunately (on the other hand, the whole production was haunted by safety concerns, culminating in the death of a special effects man, crushed under the plane model). The part of Cyrus, the mastermind behind the ambitious escape plan, eventually went to John Malkovich, who according to the IMDb trivia did not particularly like the experience, because the script kept being rewritten, which prevented him from defining with accuracy his character. It must be said that it would not be said, judging by the final result: Malkovich is, together with Steve Buscemi to whom a relatively minor part is reserved, the absolute protagonist of the film, as well as the one who is given the best jokes. It would get all the attention, were it not that …

… except that the time has come to talk about Nicolas Cage, who for the occasion decided to learn how to do the accent of the southern United States – and failed dramatically. It is inexplicable that Cage remains stubbornly attached to a bad imitation when coming from the south has no bearing on his character (other than the fact that the other inmates call him “hillbilly”). Most of the most reflective and intense scenes are dedicated to him – which are thrown into the bin the moment he opens his mouth. It must be said that, accent aside, Cage is generally overacting for the entire duration of the film, a choice that would have made more sense if he had been given to play one of the villains instead of the real protagonist and hero of the day.

This obviously applies if you want a technical / critical evaluation as detached as possible of Mr. Coppola’s performance. If, on the other hand, you want to know what it is like to see Nicolas Cage raving on a plane surrounded by bloodthirsty criminals, well, obviously it has an inimitable effect: no actor in the world can change a film and mold it around him with his mere presence as much as he does. Cage, and With Air it is one of the most striking demonstrations of this. Not everyone steals the show from Steve Buscemi, Dave Chappelle, Danny Trejo and Ving Rhames, and this is enough to classify our performance among the best of his career, despite being one of the worst. After all, it is the beauty of With Air; it will also have all the problems you want and will look a little too much like “The Rock only in flight ”, but look at him: how can you want him badly?