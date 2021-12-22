Conad grows by 6% in 2021. Pugliese: marketing operation by Esselunga. Confcommercio aggregating center

by Emanuele Scarci

Conad is increasingly the leader in Italian distribution thanks to its entrepreneurial formula and the progressive integration of the former Auchan Italia network. In 2021 Conad achieved an aggregate turnover of 16.9 billion euros, up 3% on the same network and 6% on the current network.

In detail, the company declares that it has grown above the market average, also thanks to the restart of the large Spazio Conad surfaces (+ 11% on an equal network) and investments in the network of 1.8 billion in the three-year period 2021-2023. Conad, with 3,908 stores, is the leader in sales (15.6%) ahead of Selex (14.5%), Coop Italia (12.3%), Esselunga (8.3%) and VéGé (7.1%) , in particular in areas 3 and 4. Clearly in the Super (23.5%) and Libero Servizio (16.9%) channels. The weight of the brand is significant: 4.8 billion, + 5.8% in a market that is retreating on average. It is estimated that 30% of the Italian Mdd is Conad. This year the Margherita invested 44 million in communication compared to 42.5 in 2020.

During the press conference on Conad’s preliminary data, the revisiting of the points of sale, in particular proximity and large spaces, and a plan for digitization that will bridge between consumers and services thanks to an app at the beginning of 2022 were announced. With the platform Hey Conad, the consumer can do the shopping, but also book medical visits and organize holidays.

On the inflation induced by the boom in raw materials and services, the CEO Francesco Pugliese said he was worried: “In the second half of the year it could go over 5%. If we received all the increases requested by suppliers, demand would fall and we would all cry “.

Prices: the Esselunga case

How can the increases in energy and raw materials be reconciled with Esselunga’s campaign to reduce the prices of 4-6% of a basket of 1,500 products? Will Conad adjust prices or will Esselunga follow? “Esselunga’s initiative is welcome – said Pugliese -. But maybe they were selling dearly before making these cuts. This campaign has the flavor of a marketing operation. We are already competitive with our Low and Fixed products and this is also confirmed by the recent overtaking of Esselunga in Tuscany: we have become the second player without having made any acquisitions “. And in any case, Pugliese expressed some doubts about the effectiveness of the Esselunga operation: “The consumer is unable to compare prices: 9 out of 10 do not remember the price of the single product, but the overall expense. Furthermore, only 10% of the assortments are comparable. 90% no “.

Confcommercio attractive

Regarding Conad’s recent adhesion to Confcommercio, Pugliese remarked that “there is nothing surprising: already today 80% of shareholders apply the Confcommercio contract. We also didn’t ask for anything, but they offered us. For example, the delegation of taxation and corporate finance “.

The top manager of retailers then hoped that other retailers join Confcommercio. “In our sector there are too many associations and acronyms while Confcommercio is the only one that has weight – he underlined -. There have been various attempts to create a common front for distribution but without success. The same modern distribution association was born with this aim and, during my second term, I resigned when I realized that it was not possible to create it “.

Rebus Auchan

On the sidelines of the press conference, Pugliese took stock of the redundancies ex Auchan in Cig. Last summer the subsidiary Margherita Distribuzione had ceased commercial activity by asking the Ministry of Labor the Cigs for termination of activity for 535 employees between headquarters and the network, excluding personnel from transfers of company branches. For 400 of these there would be a relocation. So “there are less than a hundred for which we don’t have a solution, but there are still commercial spaces to rent”, explained the top manager.

Finally, on the burning issue of the losses accrued during the process of integration and partial sale of the network and headquarters of Auchan Italia, Pugliese had repeatedly stated that, during the process, 1.1 million were lost per day. Up to accumulating 700 million, reporters recalled. What is the situation in December 2021? “These are data that I have never declared and they are totally false – replied Pugliese -. I don’t intend to add anything else “.