Conatra will sanction affiliates that allow undocumented Haitians to work on the routes

The National Confederation of Transport Organizations (Conatra) announced that as of Monday it will sanction all unions, federations and affiliated transport companies that allow undocumented Haitians or foreigners to work on the different routes.

Mario Díaz, spokesman for the entity, said that on the transport routes, both in Greater Santo Domingo, the National District as well as in Santiago, a high percentage of Haitians have been observed who work in carts day and night, noticing how they are displacing the Dominican workforce.

“The sad thing is that the majority of these Haitians enter our territory illegally, in the eyes of the authorities and now the union leaders and local authorities assume a role of permissiveness that makes them accomplices, because it is not justified that they allow them to drive passenger transport vehicles, when they have an irregular immigration status,” added Díaz.

He condemned the fact that undocumented Haitians manage to buy a motorcycle without any of permit, document or regulation and that, in addition, have access to rent concho vehicles.

Díaz pointed out that this is a matter of national security “And if the passenger transport system is controlled by people from another country, with an illegal immigration status and in an irregular way, then the matter is more serious than imagined.”

“The authorities must retake control of the people who work on public passenger transport routes and on motorcycle routes because we reiterate, this is a national security issue and this situation must be controlled to avoid more problems for the country,” added

The spokesman for the institution spoke at the conclusion in Jarabacoa of a provincial meeting of the People First Political Movement, chaired by Senator Antonio Marte.