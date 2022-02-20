Concacaf and FIFA confirm day, time and date for the closure of the Octagonal

2022-02-19
It’s official! Concacaf and FIFA confirmed the dates and times for the last days of the Octagonal in the region heading to Qatar 2022. The Honduran National Team will face Panama, Mexico and Jamaica.
The Concacaf Qualifiers began in September 2021 and will conclude after the FIFA date of March 2022 with those who have qualified for the World Cup and who will play their options in a playoff.
Currently the virtual guests to the World Cup would be Canada, who is the leader and has 25 points; United States, second with 21 units; Mexico has the same, which by goal difference is third and the ticket to the repechage has Panama with 17.
Costa Rica (4th -16 units-) has its dream of attending Qatar 2022 intact and in the last three dates it will play against Canada, El Salvador and the United States.
Honduras, eliminated a long time ago, will finally be looking to add their first victory and gracefully end a tie to forget. The Bicolor only has three points.
This is the calendar for March:
*Local country is listed first and in Eastern Time (local time*)
Thursday, March 24, 2022
8:00 (7:00 PM) Jamaica vs. El Salvador – National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica
9:05 (8:05 PM) Panama vs. Honduras – Rommel Fernández Stadium, Panama City, Panama
10:00 (8:00 PM) Mexico vs. United States – Azteca Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico
10:05 (8:05 PM) Costa Rica vs. Canada – National Stadium, San José, Costa Rica
Sunday, March 27, 2022
4:05 (4:05 PM) Canada vs. Jamaica – BMO Field, Toronto, ON, Canada
5:05 (3:05 PM) El Salvador vs. Costa Rica – Cuscatlán Stadium, San Salvador, El Salvador
7:00 (7:00 PM) United States vs. Panama – Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL, USA
7:05 (5:05) Honduras vs. Mexico – Olympic Stadium, San Pedro Sula, Honduras
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
9:05 (7:05 PM) Mexico vs. El Salvador – Azteca Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico
9:05 (7:05 PM) Costa Rica vs. United States – National Stadium, San José, Costa Rica
9:05 (8:05 PM) Panama vs Canada – Rommel Fernández Stadium, Panama City, Panama
9:05 (8:05 PM) Jamaica vs. Honduras – National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica
At the end of the Qualifying, the top three teams will guarantee their participation in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and fourth place will advance to a FIFA intercontinental playoff where they will face the winner of the Oceania Football Confederation Qualifying ( OFC).
The playoff draw was held on November 26. The pairings are as follows: AFC vs. Conmebol and Concacaf vs. OFC.
The intercontinental playoffs of FIFA, to a single match, will take place on June 13 and 14 in Doha, Qatar.