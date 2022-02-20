Concacaf and FIFA confirm day, time and date for the closure of the Octagonal

2022-02-19

It’s official! Concacaf and FIFA confirmed the dates and times for the last days of the Octagonal in the region heading to Qatar 2022. The Honduran National Team will face Panama, Mexico and Jamaica.

The Concacaf Qualifiers began in September 2021 and will conclude after the FIFA date of March 2022 with those who have qualified for the World Cup and who will play their options in a playoff.

Currently the virtual guests to the World Cup would be Canada, who is the leader and has 25 points; United States, second with 21 units; Mexico has the same, which by goal difference is third and the ticket to the repechage has Panama with 17.

Costa Rica (4th -16 units-) has its dream of attending Qatar 2022 intact and in the last three dates it will play against Canada, El Salvador and the United States.

Honduras, eliminated a long time ago, will finally be looking to add their first victory and gracefully end a tie to forget. The Bicolor only has three points.