Concacaf Champions League | “Pumas will be champion”

The 2 to 2 (goals by Juan Ignacio Dinenno for the locals and Nicolás Lodeiro for the visitors) at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario in the first leg of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League final, left the outcome uncertain for the returnbut he conformed much more to the Seattle Sounders of Major League Soccer than to the Pumas of UNAM.

beyond the result and because the American cast will define the local, what hit hard was the way in which the Club Universidad Nacional missed out on victory in front of their fans. However, there are 90 minutes left. in which anything can happen, with the addition that is worth remembering, that for this edition of the contest the goal scored away from home no longer has greater weight.

In the same way, apparently, the famous singer-songwriter Mane de la Parra understands itby the way, a recognized fan of the university team, who published a video in which he conveys his confidence for the second round of the defining instance of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League, to be played on May 4 at Lumen Field.

“I still can’t believe it. Minute 95 we were winning, but it doesn’t matter. Pumas will be champion anyway, save this and they will remember me“expressed the actor in a film that he himself recorded and that he also published on his social networks, to share his faith with his followers and with the rest of the fans ahead of the final.

What channel to watch live and direct Pumas vs. Seattle Sounders for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022?

Andrés Lillini’s UNAM Pumas visit Lumen Field in the United States to play the second leg of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League against Seattle Sounders, after drawing 2-2 in the first leg at the University Olympic Stadium. Such an event that will take place next Wednesday, May 4 from 9:00 p.m. CDMX, It can be seen live and direct through the Fox Sports signal.

