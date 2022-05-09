Concacaf confirms day, stadium and time of Honduras’ matches against Curaçao and Canada in the Nations League

2022-05-09

Concacaf confirmed this day through a statement how the official dates of the games of the 2022 edition of the League of Nations.

The Honduran national team, who has not yet made his coach official, already knows where his career will begin in this competition in which he reached the final in the last championship.

The ‘H’ will start the Nations League playing in the caribbean against the surprising Curacao, a selection that is on the rise. The match will be on Friday, June 3 of this year at 8:00 p.m.

The second match of three that will be played in June of the current year, is against the same team on Monday 6 at the Olympic Stadium at 8:00 at night. That triple date is closed FIFA facing in the same room Canada June 13 at 8:00 p.m.

The only match that will remain to be played is the second leg against the Canadians, a commitment that will last until March 27, 2023. There it will be known if Honduras agreed to Final Four or went down to B-League of the League of Nations.

THE HONDURAN CALENDAR:

Friday June 3, 2022

Curaçao vs. Honduras, 8:00 p.m.

Stadium: Ergilio Hato

Monday June 6, 2022

Honduras vs. Curacao, 8:00 p.m.

Olympic Stadium

Monday June 13, 2022

Honduras vs. Canada, 8:00 p.m.

Olympic Stadium

Monday March 27, 2023

Canada vs. Honduras

Time to be confirmed.