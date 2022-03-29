Concacaf Final Octagonal Table: Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, Matchday 13

The Concacaf World Cup qualifier is about to come to an end and Mexico is about to secure its participation in Qatar 2022. Canada has already secured one of the three direct tickets to the highest soccer fair, in something historic for this country. For its part, the Mexican National Team remains in third place but a draw or a favorable result is enough to avoid the playoff, which they would play against a rival from Oceania.

Concacaf Table of World Cup Qualifying 2022, Matchday 13

Enlarge

With its victory against El Salvador, Canada managed to reach 28 points, which not only keeps them as the general leaders of the classification, but they are the first from the north and center of the continent to secure their direct ticket to Qatar 2022. The Maple Leaf team returns to this competition after 26 years waiting and being just the second in its history. Now, this generation hopes to take Canada to the big stage.

In second place, we have the United States with 25 points. ANDhe American team is about to return to a World Cup after failing to do so in Russia 2018. Mexico appears in third place with the same 25 units. Costa Rica is now in the playoff position with 22 points. These three teams are profiled to finish the final octagonal. The Tico team would go to play the playoff against a rival from Oceania.

For the other part of the table, we have the teams that have already run out of mathematical options to reach Qatar. Panama, El Salvador, Jamaica and Honduras only aspire to win their last game of the octagonal and wait for the next process for 2026. The ‘Canaleros’ arrived at this FIFA Date in fourth position, but their rout against the United States and the victory of Costa Rica left them out of returning to the World Cup.