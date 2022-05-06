Sports

Concacaf: Is the USA the new soccer giant above Mexico?

Photo of James James22 mins ago
0 18 4 minutes read

  • Darius Brooks
  • BBC News World

The Seattle Sounders celebrate the championship

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

The Seattle Sounders won the first Concacaf club title in 22 years.

The football is dominating “football” lately.

In 2021 and so far in 2022, Mexicans have faced loss after loss to his most hated rivalUnited States, in the sport they love most.

The last one was the 3-0 thrashing (on aggregate 5-2) that the Seattle Sounders gave the UNAM Pumas on Wednesday in the final of the Champions League, the most important club tournament in the North American Confederation region. , Central America and the Caribbean Soccer (Concacaf).

It is the first time that Mexico has lost the title in 16 consecutive years in the so-called “Concachampions”.

Source link

Photo of James James22 mins ago
0 18 4 minutes read

Related Articles

“It was strange and unfortunate, but what they did is incredible”

10 mins ago

“If people think it’s a failure, I don’t agree”

34 mins ago

Semifinals in the Closing of Honduras point to classic capital and sampedrano

46 mins ago

”I would like to play for Real Madrid; every player dreams of wearing that shirt”

57 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button