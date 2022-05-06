Concacaf: Is the USA the new soccer giant above Mexico?

Darius Brooks

BBC News World

6 hours

image source, Getty Images Caption, The Seattle Sounders won the first Concacaf club title in 22 years.

The football is dominating “football” lately.

In 2021 and so far in 2022, Mexicans have faced loss after loss to his most hated rivalUnited States, in the sport they love most.

The last one was the 3-0 thrashing (on aggregate 5-2) that the Seattle Sounders gave the UNAM Pumas on Wednesday in the final of the Champions League, the most important club tournament in the North American Confederation region. , Central America and the Caribbean Soccer (Concacaf).

It is the first time that Mexico has lost the title in 16 consecutive years in the so-called “Concachampions”.

And last year, at the national team level, Mexico could not beat the US in two championships (Nations League and Gold Cup), and could not beat or score against the Americans in the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The famous title “Concacaf giant”which has filled Mexico with pride for a long time, is more questionable than ever.

“Mexico has stopped doing the fundamental task, which is to find competitiveness. The Mexican tournament is not competitive in its regular phase. And the US has been quiet, calm, developing very serious football,” he tells BBC Mundo. Analyst Gerardo Velázquez de León.

USA. is it better?

The opinions of analysts in the press of both countries agree on one point: the United States has been approaching the soccer level of Mexico for a long time.

While before 2000 the Mexican team thrashed its Concacaf rivals in all competitions, in the last two decades the US has been reaping the fruits of hard work throughout its soccer structure.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The US won the 2021 Gold Cup, Concacaf’s top national team tournament.

The TeamUSA he wins his matches and defends his goal well.

Although he stumbled by not qualifying for Russia 2018, he can boast that he eliminated Mexico from the World Cup in the round of 16 of Korea and Japan 2002.

In terms of clubs the MLS league had always been a duty. So much so that the last time they won the title of the best club in Concacaf was in 2000, in a tournament that was only played in their country.

Julien Laurens, from ESPN in the US, said: “This is huge. It’s huge for MLS, it’s huge for US soccer, because there has been a dominance of Mexican clubs in this competition.” .

“If you put Mexican soccer and U.S. soccer in the balance —in national teams we have seen what happened in the Gold Cup— progress is felt. I think that this also validates our national team and it is progress in the balance of the two countries, of the two leagues, of the two footballs”, he said.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Mexico couldn’t score against the United States in World Cup qualifying, even at home.

The Mexican sports press, on the other hand, woke up with headlines such as “Goodbye to the dominance of the Mx League!”, “Pumas gave up dominance” and “Failure!” before Wednesday’s result.

“The MLS begins to develop talent, brings better contracts, has competitiveness and the sports culture of always winning. It is where it begins to be reflected,” Velázquez tells him from Mexico.

And who is the “giant”?

Putting the latest results between the two countries into perspective, the numbers show a clear hegemony of Mexican soccer over American soccer.

in the club championshipMexico accumulates 37 titlesfollowed by Costa Rica (6) and United States (3). The title of the Gold Cup for national teams has been more competitive: Mexico has won it 11 times, compared to seven times by the USA.

image source, Getty Images Caption, For many in Mexico, it is a special pleasure to beat the USA in soccer, a country that surpasses Mexico in many other aspects.

As is often the case with news about scancerin the US media the Seattle Sounders championship had minimal reviews. The media talked about the NBA finals, MLB baseball and golf.

The word “giant” is not something mention in notes and analysis.

“The giant thing is a Mexican invention of some newspaper that put it and it remained as a common place. It is a reverend nonsense. It is not about the gigantism of one or the other,” considers Velázquez.

“It seems to me that it ends up being a question of the Mexican who can never see US soccer seriously and as a powerful rival. They have always minimized it, even if they don’t watch MLS games,” he adds.

image source, Getty Images

For some analysts, the US should maintain or increase its level soccer to be considered the most important nation in the area.

“They have to make their victories in the Concacaf League more often, ‘because it is useless for Seattle to win today and then another eight, nine or ten victories for Mexican teams come,” said analyst Dionisio Estrada, from ESPN Mexico.

It’s a view shared by US soccer experts.

“yese will need more than one title to claim regional domain, but that can’t start until the first win is in the books. That’s something that MLS has now,” said ESPN’s US soccer correspondent, one of the few media outlets to review what happened on Wednesday.

For Velázquez, the fundamental thing for Mexican soccer is to “leave pride” and work on creating a highly competitive sport.

“In the MLS they are working in a very correct way and in Mexico we have not been doing it.”