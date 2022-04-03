CONCACAF Nations League draw confirmed

Concacaf has confirmed the procedures and pots for the official draw for the 2022/23 Concacaf Nations League. The live television event, which will subdivide Leagues A, B and C into groups, will take place tomorrow in Miami, Florida. The Savior is located in League A after the results of recent years.

Fans will be able to follow the event live through the Confederation’s partners, including CBS/Paramount + (USA-Eng), Univision/TUDN (USA-Spa), OneSoccer (CAN), Televisa (MEX), regional partners in Central America and the Caribbean, and the Official Concacaf App (subject to territorial restrictions). The free mobile app is available in the Apple and Google Play stores.

The CNL 2022/23 group stage will continue to be played in a three-league format, with home and away matches, during the FIFA Date of June 2022 (double date) and March 2023. The group stage will be followed by the Finals of the Concacaf Nations League presented by Qatar Airways (CNLF) in June 2023 and will consist of semifinals, match for third place and final.

The team distribution for Leagues A, B and C has been determined based on the results of the CNL 2019 group stage (available below), including a promotion and relegation system (the bottom team in each group is relegated and the best team in each group is promoted).

League A (12 teams): Canada, Costa Rica, Curaçao, El Salvador (promoted)United States, Grenada (upgraded), Honduras, Jamaica (upgraded), Martinique, Mexico, Panama and Suriname (upgraded).

League B (16 teams): Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas (promoted), Barbados (promoted), Belize, Bermuda (relegated), Cuba (relegated), Dominican Republic, French Guiana, Guadeloupe (promoted), Guatemala (promoted), Guyana , Haiti (decreased), Montserrat, Nicaragua, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago (decreased).

League C (13 teams): Anguilla, Aruba (relegated), Bonaire, Dominica (relegated), Cayman Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands, British Virgin Islands, US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Saint Kitts and Nevis (relegated), Saint Martin, Sint Maarten and Saint Lucia (down).

Draw Procedures

On April 4, the Confederation will carry out the draw for each League. The draws will be run using a system that includes three pots for League A, four pots for League B and three pots for League C.

The 41 Concacaf Member Associations have been allocated in a pot of their League, based on their Concacaf Ranking (available here) after the end of the March 2022 FIFA Date.

The pots for each league are as follows (in rank order per pot):

A-League

Pot 1: Mexico, United States, Canada, Costa Rica

Pot 2: Panama, Jamaica, El Salvador, Honduras

Pot 3: Martinique, Curacao, Suriname, Grenada

B-League

Pot 1: Haiti, Guatemala, Trinidad and Tobago, Cuba

Pot 2: French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Nicaragua, Bermuda

Pot 3: Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Pot 4: Belize, Montserrat, Barbados, Bahamas

C-League

Pot 1: Saint Kitts and Nevis, Puerto Rico, Bonaire, Saint Lucia

Pot 2: Dominica, Aruba, Cayman Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands

Pot 3: Saint Martin, Sint Maarten, US Virgin Islands, Anguilla, British Virgin Islands

The draws will begin by selecting a team from Pot 1 and placing them in Group A of their respective league. The draws will continue by selecting the remaining teams from Pot 1 and placing them in Groups B, C and D in sequential order. The same procedure will be done for all drums.

2023 Gold Cup Qualifier

Concacaf has also confirmed that the 2022/23 CNL group stage will serve as the 2023 Gold Cup qualifier. After the group stage, the first and second places of the League A groups (eight teams) and the first in League B (four teams) will guarantee their participation in the 17th edition of the Gold Cup.

In addition, 12 other teams will have the opportunity to qualify for the tournament through the Gold Cup Prelims. The preliminary round will include the participation of the third places from League A (four teams), the second places from League B ( four teams) and the winners of League C (four teams). Additional details about the 2023 Gold Cup Prelims will be announced at a later date.

About the Concacaf Nations League

Concacaf launched the region’s men’s CNL in March 2018, with the aim of ensuring that all Member Associations have the opportunity to compete in more official matches, furthering the development of the game and providing an engaging tournament for fans everywhere. Concacaf.

The group stage of the inaugural edition of the CNL began in September 2019 and culminated after one hundred and two memorable matches. The four winners of the League A groups, Costa Rica, United States, Honduras and Mexico, advanced to the CNLF 2021 in Denver, CO. After two high-quality semifinals, Mexico and the United States met in an unforgettable final. An overtime penalty by US striker Christian Pulisic proved to be the defining moment and served as the US’s 3-2 game-winning goal over Mexico.