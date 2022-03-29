Concacaf Qatar 2022 Qualifying: What does Costa Rica need to go straight to the World Cup and send Mexico to the playoffs?

PIt seems that the three and a half tickets distributed by Concacaf to go to the Qatar 2022 World Cup are already defined, although Costa Ricaa clings to a miracle that gives him the direct pass and send Mexico to the intercontinental playoff which will be played at the World Cup venue itself.

Mexico appears in third place in the tie and with three points ahead of the Ticos, so the first thing that should happen is that El Tri falls defeated on Wednesday against El Salvador and Costa Rica defeats the United States.

If that happens, the eyes go directly to the goal difference, where the Tricolor has a +7 and Costa Rica +3. The Ticos need to beat the USMNT by three goals and for the Aztecs to lose 2-0 against El Salvador.

With this combination of results, which seems very difficult to come by, Keylor Navas would go straight to Qatar and Tata Martino’s men would have to play against the winner of the game between New Zealand and Solomon Islands.

Costa Rica 3-0 United States | Mexico 0-2 El Salvador

Costa Rica 4-0 United States | Mexico 0-1 El Salvador

Costa Rica 3-1 United States | Mexico 0-3 El Salvador

Costa Rica 4-1 United States | Mexico 1-3 Salvador