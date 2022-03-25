Concacaf qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022: dates, matches and positions

Mexico ties with the USA and pauses its ticket to Qatar 2022 2:20

(CNN Spanish) — The classic of the Confederation of North, Central America and the Caribbean Soccer (Concacaf) between Mexico and the United States ended with a goalless draw, while Costa Rica defeated the leader Canada, in the beginning of the most important triple date towards the World Cup of Qatar 2022.

Panama, which came in fourth place at the start of the triple date, missed a very good chance of getting closer to the direct qualifying positions by drawing 1-1 at home against Honduras, last in the standings.

Concacaf has three direct places and a ticket to the Qatar 2022 playoffs for fourth place. The only team in the area that is practically qualified for the World Cup (or at least the playoffs) is Canada, which was left with 25 points after Thursday’s defeat and is six units ahead of fourth in the table (Costa Rica ), with the same number of points in dispute.

Further back, the United States and Mexico were left with 22 units each, and they still have a little more air, although they will have to ratify their World Cup aspirations on the pitch.

On the prowl are Costa Rica, with 19 points, and Panama, with 18. They are the only two teams that still have a chance of getting into the top three or aspiring to the playoff spot.

Here’s everything you need to know about the triple date of the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers.

Concacaf standings

Canada – 25 points United States – 22 Mexico – 22 Costa Rica – 19 Panama – 18 El Salvador – 10 Jamaican – 8 Honduran – 4

Matches, dates and results

Thursday March 24

Jamaica 1 – El Salvador 1

Panama 1 – Honduras 1

Mexico 0 – United States 0

Costa Rica 1 – Canada 0

Sunday March 27

Canada vs. Jamaica – 4:05 p.m. ET

El Salvador vs. Costa Rica – 5:05 p.m. ET

United States vs. Panama – 7:00 p.m. ET

Honduras vs. Mexico – 7:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 30

Panama vs. Canada – 9:05 p.m. ET

Costa Rica vs. United States – 9:05 p.m. ET

Mexico vs. El Salvador – 9:05 p.m. ET

Jamaica vs. Honduras – 9:05 p.m. ET