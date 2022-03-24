Concacaf qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022: dates, matches and positions

A sociologist explains violence in football 6:22

(CNN Spanish) — The teams of the Confederation of North America, Central America and the Caribbean Football (Concacaf) return to the field of play this week to play the most important triple date towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

They are the most important matches of the entire qualifying process mainly for one reason: as they are the last matches of the qualifying rounds, it is defined who goes and who does not go to the World Cup.

In less than a week, the teams in the final octagonal Concacaf will play three games each, and with that, the qualifiers are closed.

Concacaf has three direct places and a ticket to the Qatar 2022 playoffs for fourth place. The only team in the area that is practically qualified for the World Cup (or at least the playoffs) is Canada, which has 25 points.

Further back, the United States and Mexico, with 21 units each, seem to have a little more air, although they will have to ratify their World Cup aspirations on the pitch. Both will face each other this Thursday at the mythical Azteca stadium.

On the prowl are Panama, with 17 points, and Costa Rica, with 16. They are the only two teams that still have a chance of getting into the top three or aspiring to the playoff spot.

Here’s everything you need to know about the triple date of the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers.

Concacaf standings

Canada – 25 points United States – 21 Mexico – 21 Panama – 17 Costa Rica – 16 El Salvador – 9 Jamaican – 7 Honduran – 3

Matches and dates

Thursday March 24

Jamaica vs. El Salvador – 7:05 p.m. ET

Panama vs. Honduras – 9:05 p.m. ET

Mexico vs. United States – 10:00 p.m. ET

Costa Rica vs. Canada – 10:05 p.m. ET

Sunday March 27

Canada vs. Jamaica – 4:05 p.m. ET

El Salvador vs. Costa Rica – 5:05 p.m. ET

United States vs. Panama – 7:00 p.m. ET

Honduras vs. Mexico – 7:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 30

Panama vs. Canada – 9:05 p.m. ET

Costa Rica vs. United States – 9:05 p.m. ET

Mexico vs. El Salvador – 9:05 p.m. ET

Jamaica vs. Honduras – 9:05 p.m. ET