Concacaf Qualifiers Qatar 2022 USA vs Panam: United States beats Panam and virtually qualifies for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

The United States scored and eliminated Panama with a resounding 5-1 in Orlando. In a brilliant display by Pulisic, who scored a hat-trick, Team USA virtually entered Qatar 2022. Although he must wait against Costa Rica to get his final ticket, the goal difference already It seems impossible that he can send Gregg Berhalter’s men to the playoffs.

This duel represented for the North Americans the possibility of practically guaranteeing their stay in Qatar. While for the canaleros, it was killing to die after Costa Rica’s victory against El Salvador at Cuscatlán.

Those of Christiansen began with intensity in the pressure. It was difficult for the United States to find each other in the first few minutes, but little by little they managed to raise the revolutions to threaten the arch of Meja,

The game, which did not allow errors in the defense of Panam, ended very soon. A Godoy foul on Zimmerman from a corner kick opened the door for Puliisc to break the love in the 17th minute. From there, everything tilted in favor of Team USA.

The locals continued to take advantage of the spaces on the sides despite the fact that Steffen did not give guarantees in the goalkeeper. Shortly after, after a great play by Pulisic, a service from Robinson arrived for Arriola who widened the difference. And for minute 27, in a great play, Ferreira took the opportunity to push the ball and put the stamp on the game.

In 10 minutes all three goals had been scored and Panama soon ran out of more gasoline. The momentum in Florida turned the match into a party. For the final stretch, the one that was the last nail for the canaleros arrived. Another foul in Godoy’s area led to Pulisic’s brace.

Despite the fact that Panama insisted on a complement lapse, the USA was dominating and pulling the strings with Reyna’s incursion. The North Americans forgave a couple of times, until Pulisic shone with a great goal for the triplet.

Berhalter did not want to take risks and closed the match. Although Gdoy achieved a shot to discount. In any case, the visitors are already out of any possibility of experiencing their second World Cup. And the United States, even if it loses, it seems very difficult for it to be beaten by Costa Rica to lose its place, which is almost certain.