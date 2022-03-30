CONCACAF Qualifying: What does Costa Rica need to send Mexico to the playoffs?

Costa Rica could cause headaches for the ‘Tri’ on the last day

Although everything seems to indicate that the Mexican team almost certainly has its ticket to the Qatar World Cup 2022but if Costa Rica achieves a feat or a victory for the ‘Tico’ team is complemented by a defeat for Mexico, it could happen that those from Gerardo Martino have to go to Repechage to look for the ticket before the representative of Oceania.

The Mexico National Soccer Team has the ticket in his hands, but a tragedy could prevent that ticket from passing into the hands of those from Costa Rica and it is that there are 3 points of advantage that the ‘Tri’ has over the Costa Ricans, however, if Mexico falls to El Salvador and those of the ‘pura vida’ beat those of the United States The Mexican team could be left out of the direct tickets.

Mexico is in third place in the classification of the final octagonal Concacaf with 25 points and a goal difference of +7, while the set of Costa Rica is in fourth place and has 22 points with a difference of +3both teams have the same goals against, but the tiebreaker criteria in case of one in the category of difference, are the goals for and that is where Mexico has a slight advantage because they are 15 by 11 from Costa Rica.

The CONCACAF Repechage would be against the representative of Oceania

What needs to happen for Costa Rica to send Mexico to the 2022 Qatar World Cup Repechage?

Costa Rica should beat the United States by a difference of four goals and that Mexico loses with the selection of El Salvadoror in any case, that is to say that in both results there is a difference of 5 goals so that the ‘ticos’ can overcome in the goal difference to the Mexicans, a situation that paints complicatedbut not impossible.

Both teams involved will be local and the reality is that Mexico is not expected to lose against El Salvador in the Aztec stadium, but in football nothing is written. All matches will take place at the same time on Wednesday, March 30 at 7:05 p.m.Central Mexico time.

