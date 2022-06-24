Concern about Anuel AA’s thinness

The current appearance of the Puerto Rican singer Anuel AA has caused concern in his fans and it is that in the latest photos and videos published by the artist it is observed that he has experienced a great weight loss.

Netizens immediately began to speculate on the causes of his thinness and his wife, Yailin, was placed in the spotlight.

Social networks have various messages on the subject, so much so that Anuel is trending on Twitter.

Many accuse the Dominican singer of how the interpreter of “What happened to us?” looks, however, others maintain that it may be a health problem, which has the consequence of causing weight loss.

The comparisons were immediate and users of social networks have made a before and after of how it looked. Anuel when he was in a love relationship with the Colombian Karol G and how he looks now that he married Yailin.

Anuel He has not been silent about it and last May he stated that if he is skinny they criticize him and if not too.

“I don’t understand, now that if Anuel It’s very skinny, yes Anuel, what if the drugs. What I am is very ready… What you are is well bitten. Years go by and I’m still at the top and they don’t know how to get me out of there, “said the interpreter of “Si Tú Me Buscas”.

Anuel and Yailin were married on June 10 by the civilian in the Dominican Republic.

The urban Creole shared the images of the signing by the civilian on her Instagram account. Both smiling and dressed in black.

“I love you, I never imagined this moment or how I felt, thank you for coming into my life and giving me this happiness that I am living with you, I hope this lasts years and years together and giving us all the love in the world every day that passes. And thank you for becoming your wife @anuel “, Said the interpreter of “Chivirika” and in less than an hour, he received more than 14 thousand comments.

It was in January of this year 2022 that the Puerto Rican gave him the engagement ring and only a few days before this they had formalized their relationship. The now spouses had been living in Miami, United States, since mid-February, being the first time that Yailin traveled to that nation.