Concern about the state of health of Cara Delevingne after her controversial last appearance

Cara Delevingne is one of the most successful and media supermodels of her generation. At 30 years old, the British woman has become a true fashion icon and idol of many since she has more than forty million followers on social networks. However, the model would not be going through her best moment, causing great concern among her family and friends.

This is how her closest environment makes her known after the model starred in a strange episode at the Los Angeles airport. There, Cara Delevingne surprised the rest of the travelers and the paparazzi present in the place by letting herself be seen “very nervous, barefoot, smoking, gesticulating excessively, emaciated and circling on herself.” “He smoked one cigarette after another and talked heatedly on his mobile phone which he dropped on the street at one point”says one of the witnesses in statements to ‘The Mail on Sunday’.

intervention of his family

The images, which are already viral on social networks, worry both his family and his millions of fans around the world. In fact, her sister, Poppy, has not hesitated to take a plane from London, where she lives with her husband, to the United States to settle in the model’s mansion for the next few days given the situation. Several local media assure that Poppy would be dealing with Cara Delevingne so that she agrees to enter a rehabilitation center.

“We are all terribly worried about her. The situation has been brewing for a few weeks and Cara’s family is involved. There is talk of organizing some kind of intervention and making sure the model gets the help she may need.”, declared a person close to the family who prefers not to reveal his identity in statements to ‘The Sun’.