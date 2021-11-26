Concern and uncertainty: from WHO to Spallanzani, Omicron takes everyone by surprise

The South African variant Omicron hangs over Christmas. A great uncertainty frightens the stock exchanges, pushes the European Commission to propose the blocking of flights to areas at risk and overwhelms the cautious optimism for almost normal holidays. The umpteenth mutation of the virus that WHO renames with another Greek letter and considers “worrying” – or the highest level of alarm – arrives in Europe through a positive woman in Belgium after a trip to Egypt. It is highly contagious, it remains to be understood how dangerous and within what limits it is included in the umbrella of current vaccines. “It would be irresponsible not to be worried – comments the Minister of Health Speranza, inviting oneself to be vaccinated with the third dose – The line is of the utmost caution, there is a significant wave underway and even if Italy has more bases than others let’s keep our feet on the ground “. Omicron has not yet been detected in our country, as confirmed by the ISS, there are about a hundred cases sequenced in the world. But Italy, as well as Switzerland, Germany, Israel and the United Kingdom, immediately blocks air traffic from areas at risk: an ordinance already halfway throughrno suspends flights from seven southern African countries (South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Malawi). While the Northern League undersecretary Molteni dal Viminale poses the problem of ports as a gateway.

At the Ministry of Health the level of attention skyrockets, we move in coordination with WHO and ECDC (European Center for Disease Prevention and Control). Speranza hears the counterparts of the other countries, Brussels. It is immediately clear to the government that without a common assessment of the alarm and a unified reaction, it is not going anywhere. The minister applauds the proposal by the president of the European Commission Von Der Leyen to stop all planes from the southern African region, after consulting the member states. A measure that Brussels is ready to launch and that arouses protests from the South African government. “It is a global pandemic, national responses are not enough, we are fighting with the world community of scientists,” said the minister. In the meantime, however, WHO experts gathered in Geneva call for a “scientific and risk-based approach” which would lead to caution in limiting travel because it will take weeks to determine the real contagiousness and efficacy of serums and therapies.

The reality is that everyone is caught off guard. Perhaps at a time when, with the campaign for the third dose and the green light of the agencies for the vaccine for the under 12, the guard was a little lower. From the WHO to the Spallanzani of Rome – where a task force has been set up on purpose – the world studies. The health consultant Walter Ricciardi summarizes: “It is too early for categorical affirmations, this variant is worrying for the very high contagiousness it seems to possess. As for a greater danger, however, we have to wait, ditto for the possible ability to escape vaccines that can still be updated “. Same wait-and-see position of Giovanni Rezza, director general of Prevention of the ministry: “Together with other international organizations, we are carefully evaluating the characteristics of this new variant”. In the context of an Italian epidemiological framework that “tends to get worse, even if the RT is stable”. Although to date “the sequences relating to the isolated variant in South Africa have not been reported in the national database” reassures the president of the ISS Brusaferro in commenting on the weekly monitoring data. While the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco focuses on the booster to increase protection: “Variants are a natural phenomenon. The companies tell us that in 100 days we could have a new vaccine, in the meantime these have great effectiveness “.

The Omicron mutation causes a situation in which the launch of the super green pass by the council of ministers just two days ago already represented a very strong squeeze. And still to be defined in the implementation methods: the splitting of the App to exclude buffers, privacy implications, controls on board public transport and more. Minister Lamorgese will meet the prefects on Monday to outline the control plan. While from the end of December it will be possible to vaccinate children.