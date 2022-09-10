concern for her father’s health by not recognizing the singer

The actress, through her company Nouvel, sued her ex-husband for damages, as reported by Page Six.

The war is still open between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who filed for divorce in 2016 after 12 years together. Now, after six years, the quarrels between the two stars continue, especially because of the winery they shared, and which gives them so many headaches, the latest occurring these days.

As reported by ‘Page Six’, the company Nouvel, founded by Angelina Jolie, has just filed an astronomical complaint against her ex-husband, for a total of 252 million euros, on the occasion of the campaign to “take the control” of Chateu Mirval, the winery they purchased “in retaliation for divorce and custody proceedings”, and to “ensure that Jolie would never see a penny” of the profits generated.

The actress seeks financial compensation of more than 250 million euros for damages, in particular in her lawsuit according to which Brad Pitt would have tried to use the financial participation of his ex-wife to sign a “silence clause” which would keep him from talking about what led them to the divorce.

A complaint in which it is also pointed out that the actor has spent millions of company euros on projects without commercial justification, such as a recreational swimming pool or the reform of a cellar staircase, which has been rebuilt until four times. Expenses that took place over Jolie’s objection.

He was going to sell him his stake, but he ignored him

Additionally, regarding her interest in the vineyard, “although Jolie was not obligated to sell [son intérêt] to Pitt, she offered to sell her interest to him and negotiated with him for months. I nearly made a deal,” but it was “Pitt’s arrogance” that ended badly after he filed “a last-minute lawsuit with onerous and irrelevant terms,” which the aforementioned clause.

“Pitt knew that much of Jolie’s wealth and cash was tied up in [son intérêt pour la cave] and used that fact to try to force Jolie to agree to her unreasonable terms,” they add.

But, in October 2021, Angelina Jolie, and after Brad Pitt ignored her offer to “sell his stake in the winery on the same terms that Pitt had offered but without the silence clause”, and sold it to Tenute del Mondo for 165 million euros.

Part of a property that has more than 500 hectares and has undergone several reforms with which they have tried to obtain the best possible yield from the winery, also having 35 rooms, spa, jacuzzi, sports halls and a vineyard for the production of Rosé wine of 30 hectares.