Concern for Queen Elizabeth’s health

London. The doctors who attend the Queen isabel II They were shown this Thursday “concerned” about his state of health and have recommended that he remain under medical supervision.

It’s a statement, Buckingham Palace iHe reported that the monarch despite everything is “comfortable” and is still at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

A statement from Buckingham Palace:https://t.co/2x2oD289nL — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

The health of the Queen, who has long experienced “mobility problems”, has worsened since receiving Boris Johnson at Balmoral on Tuesday, who tendered her resignation as Prime Minister, and his successor, Liz Truss, whom she entrusted with the formation of a government.

New UK Prime Minister takes office Harry and Meghan travel to Scotland for the health of Queen Elizabeth II

The Speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, interrupted a parliamentary address to declare: “I know I speak for the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in Our thoughts and prayers at this time.”

“If there is anything else, we will inform the House,” he added.

Elizabeth II, 96, has celebrated her Platinum Jubilee this year, which commemorated her 70 years on the throne, a record in British history.