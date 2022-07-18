News

Concern over Ghana’s first outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus, from the same family as Ebola

Photo of Zach Zach10 mins ago
0 17 2 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

marburg virus

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Marburg virus was first detected in the city of Marburg, Germany, in 1967.

Ghana confirmed its first two cases of the deadly Marburg virus, a highly infectious disease from the same family of viruses that causes Ebola.

Both patients recently died in a hospital in the southern Ashanti region, authorities in that country reported.

His samples tested positive earlier this month and have now been verified by a lab in Senegal.

Health officials in the West African nation they say 98 people are now in quarantine as suspected contact cases.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach10 mins ago
0 17 2 minutes read

Related Articles

War Russia – Ukraine | Dmitri Medvedev: Former Russian President Says If Ukraine Attacks Crimea, Final Judgment Will Come | Vladimir Putin | Donbas | WORLD

2 hours ago

Gloria Trevi dedicated a song to Rafael Caro Quintero on TV

2 hours ago

“Afghanistan is a much bigger threat to the world today than it was in 2001”: Ahmad Massoud, leader of the Taliban resistance, speaks to the BBC

2 hours ago

Dominican Republic will host Climate Week

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button