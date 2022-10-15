concerning Nasser Al Khelaïfi, QSI has decided – Foot11.com

PSG does not live its best hours outside the green rectangle, a real understatement. Pointed out from all sides, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi is erected as the main responsible for this monumental slump. More

A most delicate situation

On May 21, PSG and Nasser Al-Khelaïfi announced, with great fanfare, the long-awaited extension of Kylian Mbappé under the nose and beard of Real Madrid. An extension which was initially to mark the beginning of a real internal revolution at the club. Exit Leonardo and Mauricio Pochettino and make way for Luis Campos and Christophe Galtier. At the transfer window level, many changes were also expected. Changes that should finally take Paris Saint-Germain into a whole new sporting dimension.

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and Luis Campos, members of the management of PSG (Icon Sport)

Nevertheless, it is clear that this part of the new project initiated by PSG did not go as planned. In this sense, many promises had been made to Kylian Mbappé to convince him to put his signature on the new three-season lease. In addition to XXL recruitment, the sale of Neymar Jr. was to allow him, as a bonus, to become the real boss of the capital club. A few weeks later, the finding is therefore extremely bitter for the native of Bondy. Angry, he must now face the inconsistencies of his direction.

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi is not worried

Because yes, the latter would be greatly disappointed with the turn taken by the Parisian project. Add to this the revelations of Mediapart explaining that the PSG had called in a digital army to denigrate certain red and blue members, including Kylian Mbappé, and you understand very well the mine path on which Nasser Al-Khelaïfi finds himself. Today, KM7 would be extremely overwhelmed. Worse, he would have even already demanded his departure as soon as possible. If a departure in January seems very unlikely, the former Monegasque could pack up from the summer transfer window. A situation ready to weaken the Ile-de-France president? This is a legitimate question, especially given the situation described above and also its various legal issues.

🚨 | Rumors of a weakened Nasser Al-Khelaïfi or the arrival of an emissary from Qatar to “clean up” are “complete and absolute nonsense” according to several sources around the #PSG ❌🗣️ 📲 RMC Sports | @ArthurPerrot pic.twitter.com/ps3uJkPhbv — Canal Supporters (@CanalSupporters) October 14, 2022

However, despite all these points which do not plead in his favor, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi would not fear for his place. In effect, The Parisian informs us, today, that the Emir and his close entourage would not intend to separate from their confidant. What undermine some echoes that have been quite insistent in the specialized press in recent weeks. No, on the contrary, the undisputed boss of PSG should remain so for a while. The whole thing will be to see how he manages to cope with this very delicate situation. Because, at the time when these lines are written, a monumental crisis seems to be latent in the depths of the PSG institution. The next few weeks are likely, in this sense, to be particularly explosive…