Concerns about Cara Delevingne’s health

MEXICO CITY, September 16 (EL UNIVERSAL).- Cara Delevigne is not at her best, the public behavior of the British model has led to the suspicion that she needs mental care, since she would also be going through strong addiction problems.

Margot Robbie, Cara’s friend, was caught crying outside Delevigne’s house a few hours ago, after being with her for a while, according to the US media.

Cara was going to appear a few days ago at an event about a collaboration with designer Karl Lagerfeld, but she never showed up.

A recent TikTok shared by the actress also alerted her followers, but it was her sister Poppy, who was surprised to declare in an interview that she did not believe her sister would live to be 30 years old: “Honestly, I didn’t think she would be alive at this age “, he admitted, referring to his lifestyle full of excesses.

On August 12, the model celebrated three decades of life and celebrated with friends on a yacht in Ibiza, but those present noticed that Cara was more “uncontrolled than usual.”

He recently traveled with Margot Robbie, but photographs circulating on networks seem out of sorts and unhealthy.

In the last installment of the Billboard Music Awards, his behavior with the model Megan Thee Stallion went viral. Delevingne did not take off from Megan and in her photographs she appeared making strange and funny faces; International media report that the model walked all over the place behind several celebrities, so many called her a stalker on social networks.