Concert by Alejandra Guzmán and Paulina Rubio is canceled due to unforeseen circumstances

The ‘Perrísimas’ tourstarring Paulina Rubio and Alejandra Guzman started a few days ago in the United States, and although it was one of the most anticipated this year, apparently is not giving the results that the singers and their fans expected.

Recently we made you aware of the criticism received by the artists after their first shows and that is that the lack of chemistry What was between them on stage was too obvious, even The Golden Girl came to ignore the rocker in full presentation.

Now, a new controversy has arisen and it is that after just two concerts, the show they had scheduled for this April 20 in Pennsylvania it was cancelled.

The one in charge of giving the news was the venue where Paulina and Alejandra would appear and through a statement they explained that the show was suspended due to ‘unforeseen circumstances‘, said document was published on their social networks, although it was no longer deleted.

However, everything seems to indicate that the real reason would be low ticket sales that has been registered, since the Gossip No Like program revealed that for the show they have planned for this coming May 4, They have only sold 2 tickets.

At this time, it is unknown if the tour, which includes 20 dates across the United States, will continue and neither singer has spoken about it.