Concert dates Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever World Tour 2022

Concert Dates Happier Than Ever World Tour 2022 by Billie Eilish – the artist will go up on stages in different cities around the world, in United States, Europe and the United Kingdom on the occasion of the new world tour Happier Than Ever World Tour 2022. Here are all the concert dates.

On the occasion of the release of her new album Happier Than Ever released on July 30, 2021 and preceded by the single “Your Power”, already at the top of the charts all over the world, Billie Eilish is ready to return live with a long tour with which she will present live all the tracks of the disc and his greatest hits. The disc is also available on Team World Shop.

The tour currently does not include any dates in Italy, but if there are any news and additions of appointments in our country, we will also report here all the information about it.

Here are all the dates of Billie Eilish’s concerts in Europe and the UK and in America (specifying the dates in Europe and UK first, in case you are interested in attending one of the appointments, closest to Italy).

Europe and UK

June 3 SSE Arena – Belfast, UK

June 4 3Arena – Dublin, IE

June 5 3Arena – Dublin, IE

June 7 AO Arena – Manchester, UK

June 8 AO Arena – Manchester, UK

June 10 The O2 – London, UK

June 11 The O2 – London, UK

June 12 The O2 – London, UK

June 14 The SSE Hydro – Glasgow, UK

June 15 Utilita Arena – Birmingham, UK

June 16 The O2 – London, UK

June 18 Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, NL

June 19 Festhalle – Frankfurt, DE

June 21 Lanxess Arena – Cologne, DE

June 22 Accor Arena – Paris, FR

June 28 Sportpaleis – Antwerp, BE

June 30 Mercedes-Benz Arena – Berlin, DE

2 July Hallenstadion – Zurich, CH

Tickets for dates in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands are available on the Ticketmaster website. You can buy them by clicking here:

United States

February 3 Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA

February 5 State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

February 6 Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC

February 8 PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

February 9 Capital One Arena – Washington, DC

February 10 Bryce Jordan Center – University Park, PA

February 12 KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY

February 13 Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

February 15 Center Bell – Montreal, QC

February 16 Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

February 18 Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

February 19 Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

February 20 TD Garden – Boston, MA

February 22 Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

March 8 Legacy Arena – Birmingham, AL

March 9 Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

March 11 Yum! Center – Louisville, KY

March 12 Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

March 14 United Center – Chicago, IL

March 15 Xcel Center – St. Paul, MN

March 16 CHI Health Center – Omaha, NE

March 19 Ball Arena (formerly Pepsi Center) – Denver, CO

March 21 Vivint Arena – Salt Lake City, UT

March 24 Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC

March 25 Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

March 29 Chase Center – San Francisco – CA

March 30 Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

April 1 T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

April 2 Gila River Arena – Glendale, AZ

April 6 The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

April 8 The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

April 9 The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

The project for the environment

Billie Eilish confirmed her collaboration with REVERB, partner linked to sustainability, And on each date of the tour it will carry on its dissemination activity for the climate. But not only that, to reduce the emissions created by the tour, it will support initiatives aimed at eliminating the greenhouse gases produced so as to be able not only to compensate but also to eliminate a greater number of emissions than those created by concerts.