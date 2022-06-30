Concert “Eggplants” Decize Decize Friday July 22, 2022

Summer stage: “Eggplants” concert Decize, July 22, 2022, Decize.

Summer Scene: “Eggplants” Concert

2, Place Jean Jaurès Sunday Chiken Decize Nièvre Sunday Chiken 2, Place Jean Jaurès

2022-07-22 – 2022-07-22

Sunday Chiken 2, Place Jean Jaurès

Decize

Nievre

EUR The Eggplants is the meeting of two fans of purple vegetables who found a common passion for girly pop rock. From Britney Spears to Katy Perry via Dido or even Björk, they will take you with their guitar-voice duo to discover vegan and gluten-free music!

Organization: Municipal Office of Culture and Leisure of Decize (OMCLD)

