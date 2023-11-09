Concertfilm Beyoncé is in the Netherlands in December. music

09 November 2023 14:29

Pathé at Kinepolis Vertonen in December Twenty Lange Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, The concertfilm will be released in all Pathé te Zien theaters on December 1st. Biz Kinepolis is documentary in one of the implications you discover. The work has already started before the work has started.

Last week in September, 42-year-old Beyoncé’s concert was held in Houston.

After watching the film at every tournament, I have started selecting my shows and albums. More than a year ago, Bioscope was scheduled to begin shooting in the US on December 1.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé This is a concert that Pathé had already acquired. No registration van on Friday next weekend eras tour Go Taylor Swift. I have more information about Op F.