Concertinas and extreme security: this is how your e-mails and WhatsApp are protected in Europe | International

Concertinas, cameras and several security checkpoints watch over a huge old orange brick building in Roubaix, northern France. “There is sensitive information here. I cannot mention the names of the clients because it is confidential, but I can say that there are individuals, companies and also public administrations, including governments”, reveals Abdelilah Kheireddine, head of the Roubaix data center, near Lille. These are the facilities of OVHCloud, a leading European company in cloud services, with some 400,000 servers in 33 centers and more than 1.6 million customers worldwide.

This complex, guarded 24 hours a day, hosts between 120,000 and 130,000 servers where all kinds of information is stored: from the emails of a company to the WhatsApp conversation history of the family group; going through videos of all kinds (including those of murders, rapes or extreme porn). “We do not know the information that clients handle,” explains Kheireddine, “we only host it.” They can only hand over the data they protect — specifically, the server they are hosted on — under court order. And in no case will they have notification of its content.

The Roubaix facilities —which EL PAÍS has visited as part of the Europa Ciudadana series, financed by the European Parliament— store data on hundreds of thousands of people. For example, those of Alberto Chamorro, a 41-year-old telecommunications engineer who lives in the mountains of Madrid.

Chamorro works for a security company and has had a cloud service contracted for about five years. “I use it to simulate strategies of training automatic’. That is, a system that connects with a broker and makes investments autonomously”, he says. You choose OVHCloud servers because you consider it important that your data is in Europe. “Until not long ago, there weren’t that many on European soil and companies had to get their act together,” he explains. “Sensitive data of European users must be stored on European soil,” he stresses. It seems to repeat a mantra that is part of the spirit of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a community regulation that began to be applied in 2018 and has become a benchmark.

“When the European Commission started with the [normativa] GDPR, in 2012, the intention was for it to become a global reference in data protection”, points out the German MEP Cornelia Ernst (The Left), who began working in the area at that time. “Currently, there is greater concern about data management. And the GDPR has inspired the regulations of many Latin American countries or the State of California”, says Ernst. The MEP stresses that “now in the US privacy and data are being discussed at the federal level”, although she recalls that “US companies are subject to security laws that force them to share information with agencies such as the CIA or the NSA (Agency National Security). “A lot of those practices run afoul of GDPR, so they can’t offer certain services,” she adds. This rule is also related to the open conflict between Facebook and the EU. The parent company of the US company threatened to withdraw some of its social networks from the region if it was not allowed to transfer data from European citizens to the US.

For Michel Paulin, CEO of OVHCloud, “it is a good sign that data is on the public agenda in Europe”. “We should be proud of the GDPR and of the model”, continues the executive via videoconference. He considers that no large country offers a data control model like the European one: “The Chinese model is repressive. And with serious consequences. For example, due to its data management model, you can be recognized by a camera on the street. In the US it’s only slightly better.” “When we talk about the cloud, we mean all kinds of services that you may need. And to the data. This can mark the future. And governments and citizens should think more about it: society, business and democracy depend on data”, he explains. For all these reasons, he elevates data centers to the category of strategic infrastructure. Hence they are protected tooth and nail. Or that when entering and leaving the center of Roubaix you have to go through a scale: to leave the premises you have to weigh the same when leaving as when entering. “These are the rules,” the security agents politely explain.

An operator works on one of the servers. Some are made new, but components from older ones are also reused. Olivia Lopez Bueno

The sound of more than 100,000 servers endlessly processing information is the soundtrack inside the data center. An incessant roar that bounces around the huge room. According to the calculations of Lori Lewis, an expert in digital consumption, in one minute of 2021, 21.1 million WhatsApp messages were sent, two million photos were swiped on Tinder and 500 hours of content were uploaded to YouTube. All those activities require the roar of servers like these: plugged in, cooled, and with backup power systems in case something goes wrong (servers require continuous electrical power).

environmental footprint

An activity that, although it has an eminently virtual expression, generates a tangible impact, also at an environmental level: Google calculates that each of its searches generates 0.2 grams of CO₂. According to the company specialized in consumption Fox Intelligence, an email emits 10 grams and a videoconference – with a camera and sharing documents – is close to a kilo. Of course, the video call pollutes less than going to work.

“We are continually looking for solutions to reduce our environmental impact with the goal of zero emissions”, says the CEO of OVHCloud. It defends its cooling system, patented and based on the circulation of water (water cooling): “We have reduced the energy consumption of each server by 15%. Also, that its servers have an average life of 15 years ― “more than our competitors because by making them ourselves, we have more options to take advantage of components and recycle”, he points out― and that, unlike other companies in its sector, its facilities they are in Europe, which generates “a 40% lower carbon footprint than if we were in Asia, where many companies operate.”

The data center sector is booming, with growth of around 25% in Europe last year, according to a study by KPMG. “In 2026 it will be one of the most important markets in Europe,” predicts Paulin. It is also a concentrated sector: in the last quarter of 2021, Amazon Web Services controlled 32% of the cloud infrastructure; Microsoft Azure, 21%, while Google Cloud maintained 8%, according to data from Statista, a German statistics portal. OVHCloud, founded two decades ago, began trading on the stock market last October (it is already listed on the French SBF 120 stock market index) and, globally, ranks ninth in its sector. “We do not agree that a monopoly of two companies controls the data”, stresses the main executive of OVHCloud, “it is not good for customers, for the sector or for innovation”. “A monopoly in this area can call into question our strategic ability,” he adds. Paulin refers to “digital sovereignty”, an idea that French President Emmanuel Macron has introduced among his priorities now that he holds the rotating turn of EU presidency.

“Digital sovereignty seeks to avoid dependency on key issues related to technology. And the European strategy is based on three pillars: computing power; European control of data and security in connections”, explain sources from the European Commission, under whose umbrella the European Committee for Data Protection works. “In addition, recently, local cooperatives and NGOs have started to offer independent cloud services,” says MEP Ernst.

Risk of fire and cyber attacks Cloud services concentrate gigabytes and gigabytes of information that, if compromised, can cause the collapse of the web services that are hosted there. One of the main risks of this type of infrastructure is fire. An Amazon cloud burned after a lightning strike leaving thousands of websites without service. The OVHcloud servers in Strasbourg also caught fire, causing problems on the pages and digital services of the Strasbourg airport, the French bitcoin trading platform Coinhouse, and the Pompidou Center museum in Paris. Security is another key issue in this type of service. Data centers are targets of cyber attacks that can be used to destabilize countries. In January, Ukraine reported a massive cyberattack that crashed some of its websites. “A lot of damage can be done to systems; it is something that we have to keep in mind all the time”, recommends Michel Paulin, CEO of OVHCloud. “Not only do we protect our servers, but we also give our clients tools to defend their data”, he continues, “there are very advanced practices in cybersecurity; security is the tip of the iceberg in this matter.”

