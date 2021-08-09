Concerts and football, the arena is virtual Live events move online

Crowds of fans from all over the world gathered at Ariana Grande’s last concert. No fear of gatherings: the event (the Rift Tour) took place inside the Fortnite arena, the favorite shooter game for teenagers. All virtual, in short. In practice, the user connects, enters the program and attends, with his avatar, the performance of the artist, who also ‘wears’ a digital dress. Admission is free (free to play), but from the merchandise (which includes the sale of the ‘skin’, a playable character with the features of the star) Ariana Grande could earn up to 20 million dollars. An event by definition ‘live’ like a pop music concert, therefore, is transferred to the virtual world. The experience, in…

Crowds of fans from all over the world gathered at Ariana Grande’s last concert. No fear of gatherings: the event (the Rift Tour) took place inside the Fortnite arena, the favorite shooter game for teenagers. All virtual, in short. In practice, the user connects, enters the program and attends, with his avatar, the performance of the artist, who also ‘wears’ a digital dress. Admission is free (free to play), but from the merchandise (which includes the sale of the ‘skin’, a playable character with the features of the star) Ariana Grande could earn up to 20 million dollars.

An event by definition ‘live’ like a pop music concert, therefore, is transferred to the virtual world. The experience, in fact, is more like a short interactive music video, in which the viewer player ‘floats’ and moves into fantastic and colorful colorful environments, which change depending on the playlist. Still, viewers swear (largely in their twenties), the emotions are true. The pressure of Covid has hit the music industry, between skipped concerts and postponed tickets, and Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite, has understood on the fly the possibilities offered by streaming. Ariana Grande is only the latest in order of time: in the spring of 2020 (in the midst of the pandemic), the concert of rapper Travis Scott, also on Fortnite, was a great success.

In those same weeks, on Minecraft they performed nothing less than Massive Attack, while on the latest Animal Crossing (Nintendo’s best seller) peeped the former baby-star Selena Gomez, ‘disguised’ as a cartoon. Pioneers were even U2: the band led by Bono Vox performed on Second Life, a video game that allows you to build a virtual life (complete with work and romantic relationships), still active today. From music to football. Last year the eSports divisions started within professional clubs of Serie A (Juventus, Udinese, Rome, among many others) and Serie B. Parallel tournaments, from the championship to the Coppa Italia, which transfer to the web the emotions experienced in the stands: often the roses of the various teams are the same, each player of the club has his virtual counterpart, thus respecting the balance of power (a champion like Ronaldo, to say, will be stronger and faster than most of the others).

Here it’s up to the gamer – not the coach – to make the difference. The last final of the eFootball. Pro 2021 (played on Konami’s Pes), which brings together the teams of professional gamers of the most important European clubs, was seen on YouTube by two million people in just 24 hours. You don’t need shin guards, the only risk is to dislocate the wrist with which you tincre the joypad. And of course, you don’t need a Green pass to ‘enter’ the arena.

A disputed business with agreements and sponsorships: the next virtual Serie A Tim championship should be held only on the fifa 22 game (Electronic Arts). Virtual sports have now been cleared through customs, so much so that they receive the ‘badge’ of the Coni: in 2022, even with the intention of bringing young people closer to real sports practice, the Italian Federation of Virtual Sports should start, which will support its counterparts on sailing consoles, motorsport and others (in addition to Just Dance, a game that makes people dance live).

In short, virtual squares, communities created by video games are a reality to deal with, a source of business for large homes (Epic teaches) that – with a relatively small investment – can turn to millions of users, a young audience, defined and hungry for content. For now, in fact, everything is free (merchandise aside), but tomorrow no one forbids to make the ‘first’ of these events for a fee. And cash in even more. Pandemic or not, there is no going back.

Andrea Bonzi