Concerts and music, torchlight processions and decorations, excursions and enchantment: Val di Pejo lives its most fairy-tale Christmas

COGOLO DI PEIO. A fairytale Christmas, between joy, warmth and the desire to be together in harmony and safety. The 2021/22 edition of Enchanted Forest, traditional celebratory event scheduled in Cogolo di Peio, in the heart of the Stelvio National Park, from 18 December to 8 January.

Also this year the Christmas festival, organized by the Municipality of Peio in collaboration with theFil de Fer association, offers an intense and very varied program, with music and tastings (every day from 23 December to 6 January at the Piazzale del Centro Termale di Peio Fonti, from 16 to 19, and from 21 December to Epiphany at the same times at the Casetta of Piazza Monari in Cogolo), culture, entertainment for children and excursions into the surrounding nature.

Appointment in the “forest”, then, which is none other than the town itself, cheerful and bright as never before. Party dress to create a magical atmosphere. The iconic elements are all there: from decorations to fairy tales, such as that of Heidi and the Little Match Girl, spaces where families can meet, where the volunteers of the Fil de Fer association have set up two corners dedicated to the little ones.

To open the program, at 9 pm on Saturday 18 December, the Christmas concert by the Sasso Rosso Choir to the parish church, a prelude to the actual event. The official inauguration of the Enchanted Forest, in fact, is scheduled for per Thursday 23 December when in Piazza Monari music and hot drinks will welcome the public waiting for the Notte di Stelle, the event scheduled for 9pm, which will accompany visitors on an unusual journey into nature with their gaze fixed on the sky and its constellations (with scheduled replicas the days 26, 28, 29 and 31 December, 2 and 5 January).

A walk, a torchlight procession, a toast from the Ana Val di Pejo Group (at 11 pm on Friday 24 December) and two meetings with Santa Claus and his gifts for the little guests of Piazza Municipio (at 5.30 pm on Friday 24, and Saturday 25 December) characterize the feast days.

Equally rich is the program of the following weeks which includes excursions in the Stelvio National Park, free cross-country skiing lessons, sports activities in the snow, walks to discover culture and traditions and much more. Not to be missed, Tuesday 27 December, the appointment with the Piano and soprano concert with Marinella Dell’Eva and Lucia Tumminelli. The event, scheduled at the Peio Fonti Auditorium Centro Termale, at 8.30 pm, will feature music by Messiaen, Debussy, Dvorak and Gounod.

Inevitable larrival of the Befana, always a welcome guest of the country. At 17.30 of Wednesday 5th January (with reply the following day at the same time) the little ones will be able to receive their gifts in the Piazzale Centro Termale di Peio Fonti. Then, at the parish church of Cogolo, the Christmas concert (start at 20.45) of Val di Pejo Band.

“In a difficult moment for all of us, the Enchanted Wood is an opportunity for joy and sharing”, comments the Councilor for Tourism of the Municipality of Peio, Gianpietro Martinolli. “Almost two years after the outbreak of the pandemic, it is as if the sense of community that characterizes our territory has been strengthened. The difficulty increases the need to feel closer and to share moments of joy and hope while fully respecting the rules of safety and common sense. It is valid for adults but also and above all for the little ones to whom we want to give many moments of lightheartedness “.

The organizers invite you to consult the program for all the details on the planned activities. For some events it is necessary to book and show the Reinforced green pass.