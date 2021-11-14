Concerts today November 14: Tosca and … | Timetables and tickets

All the concerts scheduled for today November 14, from Tosca to many other famous artists. Here are the timetables and tickets of the most important events.

There Sunday has finally arrived and, with it, the desire for good music. Also for this November day the appointments with the great artists of Italian song and beyond. Fans look forward to i concerts of their favorites, always in compliance with the anti rules Covid. The protagonist of this day in mid-November is Tosca. The famous Roman artist famous for the piece I would like to meet you in a hundred years, singing along with Ron, is one of the most requested of all time. Today he will perform at Bari and, more precisely, at the Forma Theater. But it won’t be the only one! Here are all the concerts scheduled for today November 14th.

Among the concerts on November 14th also Elodie

In the very rich list of artists who will perform today from north to south of the country, the name of a famous artist stands out. She is Elodie, the star of Friends famous for its unforgettable songs. Often in the center of pink chronicles due to her relationships with well-known personalities in the world of music, the young woman has recently ended the long relationship with her colleague Marracash, starting a relationship with the famous model. From Guarana to Black Bali, the young singer has conquered millions of fans with both her incredible voice and her exotic beauty. The star will be a Turin for an unprecedented performance at Hiroshima Mon Amour.

Also in concert: Michele Bravi, Luca Schieppati, Piercarlo Sacco, Amanda and the Banda, Danny Losito, Black Stone Cherry and Ridillo (Milan), Black Lips (Pisa), Gianluca Petrella, Sandro Gibellini, Aymee Nuviola, Gonzalo Rubalcaba and Carla Marcotulli (Bologna), Adriano Viterbini (Latina), Marco Castelli (Venice), Greg Burk (Padua), Lachesis, Stoned Humbak, Sum Herald and Demidead (Brescia), Alchimea Chamber Group and Rai National Symphony Orchestra (Turin), Marilena Paradisi, Stefano Reali, Samuel Stella , Niki La Rosa, Park of Contemporary Music Ensemble and Nicola Puglielli (Rome), Colors Jazz Orchestra (Perugia), Francesco Angelico and Giulia Russo (Catania).

