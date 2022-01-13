concessions and bonuses to pay less

Buying a house in 2022: what are the concessions ei bonus available to citizens who want buy? How to do to take advantage of the aid in force and therefore to save money? A guide complete with all the tax breaks that can be requested was published byRevenue Agency, updated in January 2022 and consequently containing all the news of the Budget Law.

On the other hand, buying a house in Italy is still today one of the investments that families aspire to. The guide of the Revenue Agency is aimed precisely at the citizen, therefore at those who buy a house both between individuals and between businesses and individuals.

Below, an overview of the tax breaks dedicated to those who buy a house in 2022 and want to save.

Buying a house in 2022: all the benefits and bonuses to pay less

Buying a house in 2022: what to look out for before buying

Before buying a house it is good get how many more information possible on the property and, above all, be sure to make the purchase from the rightful owner.

Before buying a house, it is therefore good practice:

do one check on cadastral data , even if the checks are carried out by the notary who draws up the deed of sale. The Revenue Agency makes available on its website some practical tools to know the situation of the asset that you intend to buy (or sell), so as to obtain some information and news on the property;

make amortgage inspection, thanks to which it is possible to check the transcripts, the inscriptions and the annotations present in the real estate registers, and therefore it is possible to identify the owner of the property and if, on the same, there are mortgages or pending, even judicial.

In addition, it is important to know what happens if you decide to enter into a preliminary contract (the so-called compromise).

Why is the preliminary contract stipulated? The preliminary contract is an agreement between the seller and the buyer who mutually undertake to stipulate a subsequent and definitive sales contract. The transfer of the property right on the property will take place only with the signing of the definitive sales contract, and not with the preliminary one.

When is a preliminary contract signed? It is usually done when immediate sale is not possible, because the buyer is looking for a mortgage or the seller is waiting for a new home to be delivered. The preliminary contract must be drawn up in writing (private deed, authenticated private deed or public deed).

What taxes do you pay when buying a home?

The taxes (or rather, the taxes) to be paid when buying a house depend on several factors, for example if the seller is a citizen or a business, or if it is the first home, or the age of the buyer.

What is there to pay if a company sells

If the seller is a business, the general rule is that the sale is exempt from VAT. In this case, therefore, the buyer will have to pay:

the registration tax in a proportional measure of 9%

the fixed mortgage tax of 50 euros

the fixed cadastral tax of 50 euros.

However, there are cases in which VAT instead applies:

to the transfers made by the construction or restoration companies of the buildings within 5 years from the completion of the construction or intervention or even after 5 years, if the seller chooses to subject the operation to VAT (the choice must be expressed in the deed of sale or in the preliminary contract)

to the sale of residential buildings intended for social housing, for which the seller chooses to submit the transaction to VAT (also in this case, the choice must be expressed in the deed of sale or in the preliminary contract).

In these cases, the buyer will have to pay:

VAT at 10% (for transfers and deeds of establishment of real rights of houses of



home (also under construction) classified or classifiable in the cadastral categories other than A / 1, A / 8 and A / 9, if the requirements for benefiting from the “first home” benefits are not met, i.e. VAT at 22% for the transfers and deeds of establishment of real rights relating to real estate classified or classifiable in categories A / 1, A / 8 and A / 9;

200 euros of registration tax;

200 euros of mortgage tax;

200 euros of cadastral tax.

Taxes to pay if you buy a house from a private individual

If the seller is a private individual, the buyer will have to pay:

the proportional registration tax of 9%;

the fixed mortgage tax of 50 euros

the fixed cadastral tax of 50 euros.

Both in the case of a business purchase or a private purchase, the registration, mortgage and land registry taxes are paid by the notary when the deed is registered.

What is the “price-value” system

For the sale of residential properties (and related appurtenances), in the presence of certain conditions and specific subjective and objective requirements, the law provides for a particular mechanism to determine the tax base of registration, mortgage and cadastral taxes: the “Price-value”.

According to this rule:

the taxation of the deed takes place on the value calculated on the basis of the cadastral income of the property and not on the consideration actually paid;

the value assessment power of the Revenue Agency is limited;

a reduction of the notary’s fees is due by law.

This rule can be used, as well as in all sales in which both parties are “private”, also in sales made to individuals by sellers not subject to VAT (associations, foundations and the like) and in those made, always to natural persons, companies or businesses exempt from VAT.



First home bonus: how does it work?

The bonus for those who buy the first home is applied if the building falls into specific cadastral categories, if it is located in the Municipality where you have or intend to transfer your residence (or where you work), and finally requests the compliance with certain requirements also for the buyer.

In this case, the taxes to be paid are:

if the seller is a private individual or a company that sells exempt from VAT: proportional registration tax in the amount of 2% (instead of 9%); fixed mortgage tax of 50 euros; fixed cadastral tax of 50 euros;

if you are buying from a business, with sales subject to VAT: VAT reduced to 4%; fixed registration tax of 200 euros; fixed mortgage tax of 200 euros; fixed cadastral tax of 200 euros.



First home discount for young people under 36

The Sostegni bis decree introduced a new tax relief for the purchase of the first home dedicated to young people under 36. Access to the facility is allowed:

to those who have not turned 36 years of age in the calendar year of signing the deed;

Ordinary or current ISEE not exceeding 40,000 euros.

The 2022 Budget Law extended the measure until December 31, 2022.



With the first home bonus under 36 you can get the following benefits:

for sales not subject to VAT, exemption from payment of registration, mortgage and cadastral tax;

for purchases subject to VAT, in addition to the exemption from registration, mortgage and land registry taxes, recognition of a tax credit equal to the VAT paid to the seller;

exemption from the substitute tax for loans disbursed for the purchase, construction and renovation of residential properties.

For all the details on the bonuses and tax breaks to save on the purchase of the house, you can consult the guide of the Revenue Agency, which we leave attached.