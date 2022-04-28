Concordia: the Argentine city where more and more families live and eat from garbage | BBC World special report

Health

Concordia: the Argentine city where more and more families live and eat from garbage

  • Augustine Latourrette
  • BBC News World

In the city of Concordia, in Argentina, more than half of the population lives in poverty.

A situation that worsened with the pandemic, but it is not new. Argentina, which was once one of the richest countries in Latin America, has not been able to reduce poverty beyond 20% for more than 25 years.

And in the last two years, this figure was reflected in a notable increase in popular settlements on the outskirts of this city in the province of Entre Ríos.

