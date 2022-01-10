“Concrete pouring on the green lung of Termoli”

Three hundred parking lots and a still mysterious pool cover complete with restaurant and gym. These are just some of the interventions on the municipal park connected to the project financing of the new urban public transport plan for Termoli which continues to arouse doubts and controversies, especially for the part that has not yet been revealed and which includes important interventions on the green lung of Termoli.

Urban buses, more trips to the hospital and the suburbs. New Terminal in front of the station

The Left Network, with its exponent in the City Council Marcella Stumpo, highlights i possible risks of overbuilding of the green area named after ‘Girolamo La Penna’, as it had already done a few years ago, when project finance was still in its infancy.

“THE triumphal tones of the statements made in these days by the councilor for public works Ferrazzano and those appeared on the site of the Municipality of Termoli really appear out of place to those who know in detail the story of this umpteenth project finance, which began with the previous administration and regularly carried out by the current one, ”says Stumpo today.

The minority city councilor recalls that “The project finance in question has been the subject of attention in several board commissions, albeit as expected, not all required documents have been provided and many of our questions have been answered, to say the least, evasive. As a Network of the Left we have however acquired a long memory in which it is motivated our total opposition to this project “.

So Stumpo enters into the merits of the opposition to this project in its entirety. “Leaving aside the various irritations of the project itself, which appears more suitable for a contract than for another, and our firm belief that project finance does not serve at all to protect the public interest, remains the reality of vehicles circulating in the city, very old, in poor condition, polluting, of inadequate size for service in a small town, mostly empty and little used.

Well, the modernization of the vehicles much heralded in these days will in any case take place with public contributions, specifically with the funds of the PNNR, and there is no reference to reconversion to electricity and the use of small vehiclesni. Not to mention that the triumphantly announced increase in racing is currently limited to 4 more rides on two lines. We also boast of the 61,000 kilometers of travel that the company will offer free of charge to citizens; neglecting, however, to specify that it is not mere generosity, but something that Larivera is required to provide because in order to take over the winning company of the tender (air Pullman, ed) it had to adopt the plan, which provided for this offer “.

However, it is the future management of the municipal park, which will be entrusted to the winning GTM of the tender, that unleashes the harshest criticisms of the Left Network. “What is completely unacceptable is the twenty-year sale of the municipal park, a common good par excellence, to a private individual, with the excuse of “redevelopment” (magic word that you must be wary of, always), allowing abominations such as the construction of 300 parking stalls in the only green lung of the city, making it an abnormal reality, we believe it is unique in the world, a green area where you go by car: the triumph of sustainable mobility, really. And with the inevitable felling of who knows how many trees.

And what about the swimming pool, whose cover would foresee (we use the conditional because the detailed project does not seem to exist, or at least it has not been given to us) not just any roof, but the construction of a structure with a gym, restaurant, conference room? In short, a beautiful pour of concrete in the green, to add to the havoc of parking lots.

Too many obscure points, total absence of general interest, highly questionable and harmful choices for the environment and citizens, no attention to sustainable mobility, much less no intention of limiting the use of cars and making urban transport truly efficient: we did not expect Milanese efficiency, canopies with displays that let you know how many seconds you will have to wait, total conversion to electric; but we don’t even deserve this twenty-year contract where the advantage of the public is completely absent “.

For all these reasons, the Network of the Left considers “This project finance as a whole is harmful to the community; we reiterate our firm opposition, and we invite citizens to demonstrate above all in defense of the park of Termoli, an asset that belongs to everyone and that is about to be distorted and outraged.

We are fully aware of the tragic difficulty of the times we are going through: however, let us not allow this emergency condition to be an opportunity to silence the critical voices that may still arise in this city. AND they must be the voices of citizens who care about democracy, the one made of transparent, discussed, shared choices “.