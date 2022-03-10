Condemnation of Russia grows for the bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol

They accuse Russia of bombing a maternity hospital 2:46

(CNN) — An injured woman, in the last stages of her pregnancy, is carried on a stretcher in front of the smoldering remains of the Mariupol maternity and children’s hospital. Her face is pale, one hand holding her belly in a protective gesture. All the windows on that side of the building appear to have been blown out; construction debris piles up on the ground around him.

The image was taken after what authorities in the city of Mariupol said was a Russian airstrike on the hospital on Wednesday, causing 17 injuries, including children, women and doctors. “Three died, including a boy, a girl,” the city council said Thursday.

The city, located in southeastern Ukraine, has been besieged by Russian forces for days, and its trapped inhabitants are forced to take refuge underground, melt snow for water and search for food. Now even a hospital that cares for pregnant women, newborns and children is not safe.

And the Mariupol hospital wasn’t the only children’s medical facility authorities say was damaged by Russian forces on Wednesday. Two hospitals in Zhytomyr, west of the capital Kiev, had their windows blown out in a Russian airstrike on a thermal power plant and a civilian building in the city, the mayor said. One of them was a children’s hospital. There were no casualties and everyone was in a bomb shelter, according to the city’s mayor, Serhii Sukhomlyn.

The rules of war specify that civilians must not be attacked and that medical workers, medical vehicles and hospitals dedicated to humanitarian work cannot be attacked.

However, in the past two weeks Russian forces have repeatedly attacked medical facilities in Ukraine, prompting claims that they are being systematically targeted, despite Russia denying this.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 24 attacks against health centers in Ukraine have been verified so far.

“These attacks have caused at least 12 deaths and 17 injuries. It has been verified that at least 8 of the injured and 2 of the dead were health workers. The attacks took place between February 24 and March 8,” said the WHO on Thursday.

“WHO strongly condemns these attacks. Attacks on healthcare violate international law and endanger lives. Even in times of conflict, we must protect the sanctity and security of healthcare, a fundamental human right.”

A CNN crew in Mykolaiv, in southern Ukraine, watched as patients — including sick children — sheltered in a hospital’s underground bomb shelter as air-raid sirens blared.

Stass, 12, heavily bandaged, was unaware his father was not with him in the hospital at the time because he was burying the boy’s mother and sister. “I was in the neighbor’s basement when the bomb hit the roof on my side,” he said. “We ran to my grandmother’s house. Another one fell there. My arm is broken. My father and my neighbor brought me here. I was in a coma for two days.”

In a late night videotaped speech, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the Mariupol hospital bombing as an “atrocity and proof of a genocide of Ukrainians”, while renewing his calls on Western leaders to to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

He also asked Russia to explain why it was carrying out attacks on hospitals. “Why were they a threat to the Russian Federation? What kind of country is the Russian Federation that is afraid of hospitals, afraid of maternity wards and destroys them?” she said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed on Thursday, without evidence, that the bombed-out hospital in Mariupol was the base of the radical Azov battalion and that all the patients and nurses had left.

Lavrov said that Russia reported this at the UN Security Council meeting a few days before the attack. The Azov battalion is integrated into the Ukrainian armed forces, but was previously an independent ultra-nationalist militia.

“On March 7 or 6, I don’t remember exactly now, but at the UN Security Council meeting, our delegation presented the facts that this maternity hospital had long ago been captured by the Azov battalion and other radicals. Lavrov said.

“All the women in labor, all the nurses, in general, all the staff were expelled from there,” Lavrov added.

Video from the hospital after the bombing clearly showed that there were both patients and staff there, including pregnant women.

The attack on the hospital, inhuman and cowardly

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal condemned the attack on the Mariupol hospital as “inhumane” and “unjustifiable” in his comments on Thursday.

“I want to say on behalf of the French government that Russia’s attack on the Mariupol pediatric hospital was inhuman and cowardly. It is women, children and health personnel who have been attacked, it is unjustifiable,” he said in an interview with the radio station French RTL.

Calling again for a ceasefire in Ukraine, Attal predicted that the worst was yet to come in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also condemned the Mariupol attack, saying: “There are few things more vicious than targeting the vulnerable and defenseless.”

The United Nations said it was “urgently” following up on “shocking reports” of the hospital bombing.

“Remember that we have called, the WHO has called for an immediate end to attacks on healthcare, hospitals, healthcare workers, ambulances…none of them should ever, ever be targeted,” he said. on Wednesday the UN spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric.

The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine “continues to deteriorate rapidly,” Dujarric added. More than 2.2 million people have fled Ukraine across international borders since the invasion began, Dujarric said.

Evacuation routes

Efforts to evacuate thousands of civilians trapped in Mariupol, which has been under attack by Russian forces for days, have so far been frustrated. Ukrainian authorities have accused Russian forces of violating agreed pauses in fire.

An Associated Press photographer took disturbing images of bodies being dumped in a mass grave in the city, some of them wrapped in body bags but others apparently wrapped only in blankets.

At least 1,300 civilians have been killed in Mariupol since the Russian invasion began, an aide to the city’s mayor said on Wednesday. CNN cannot independently verify these casualty figures.

The Ukrainian government said Thursday that it was opening evacuation corridors in various parts of the country. As of 10 a.m. local time, it was unclear whether the corridors — designed to allow civilians to escape to safer regions — had been agreed with Russia or international humanitarian agencies.

Attack on maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine 0:58

The meeting between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Turkey ended on Thursday without an agreement on evacuation corridors or a ceasefire, Kuleba said. .

In a press conference after the meeting, Kuleba said that he had raised the possibility of establishing a corridor that would allow civilians to flee the besieged city of Mariupol, but “unfortunately Minister Lavrov was not in a position to commit to it.” .

Iryna Vereshchuk, the Ukrainian Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, earlier said on Facebook that the corridors would apply to three routes in eastern Ukraine: from Sumy to Poltava, from Trostianets to Poltava, and from Krasnopilllia to Poltava.

Another route will open from the eastern city of Izium to the city of Lozova in the Kharkiv region. In addition, he said, the Ukrainians plan to open corridors from Mariupol to Zaporizhzia.

Vereshchuk added that a corridor would be opened from the northern districts of the capital Kyiv: Bucha, Borodianka, Irpin and Hostomel. Attempts to evacuate people from those districts on Wednesday were only partially successful.

However, Zelensky said that “in total almost 35,000 people were rescued” through the routes established on Wednesday.

With information from Nick Paton Walsh, Henrik Pettersson, Mariya Knight, Hira Humayun, Angus Watson, Lindsay Isaac, Richard Roth, and Joseph Ataman.