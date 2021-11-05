conditions to be respected and summary of the current terms related to use

Revenue Agency: the reference year to benefit from the 110% Superbonus is 2023, but keep an eye on the dates relating to expenses and the new terms introduced by the 2021 Budget Law.

Pending the 2022 Budget Law, whose first draft (DDL) we have already had the opportunity to examine but which, we remind you, will be subject to long parliamentary examination, taking inspiration from an article signed Stefano Latini on “Tax Today“, web reference of the Revenue Agency, we summarize the conditions to be respected and the new terms linked to the use of the Superbonus.

NB – In this article we had best summarized the CURRENT deadlines of all the building bonuses in force. Below is the summary table in force at TODAY.

Expense date: when are payments made?

The Revenue specify that the deduction can be requested for expenses documented and paid by the taxpayer incurred from 1 July 2020 until 30 June 2022 (current deadline), new term introduced by article 1 paragraph 66 of the 2021 Budget Law, for interventions carried out on the common parts of condominium buildings, on functionally independent real estate units and with one or more independent accesses from the outside, located inside multi-family buildings , as well as on individual real estate units, up to a maximum of two.

Functionally independent units

Paragraph 66 above clarifies how a real estate unit can be considered functionally independent if it is equipped with at least three of the following installations or products of exclusive property:

water supply systems;

gas installations;

electrical energy systems;

winter air conditioning system.

The dedicated calendar for IACPs

For interventions carried out by the autonomous public housing institutes (Iacp), however named, the term is extended until June 30, 2023 (Article 1, paragraph 3, letter a) of Legislative Decree 59/2021).

These terms are further extended by the 2021 Budget Law, and subsequently by the Legislative Decree 59/2021, for the interventions carried out by the Iacp however named, as well as the entities having the same social purposes, for which work had been carried out on 30 June 2023 for at least 60% of the total intervention.

For these institutes there is the possibility of benefit from the 110% deduction also for expenses incurred by 31 December 2023.

Buildings consisting of two to four distinctly stacked real estate units

Superbonus 110% it is also due for expenses incurred by 31 December 2022 but by natural persons, outside the exercise of business activities, art or profession and with reference to the interventions on buildings consisting of two to four distinctly stacked real estate units, even if owned by a single owner or jointly owned by several individuals, for which at least 60% of works have been carried out as of 30 June 2022 of the overall intervention.

Condominiums: ok until 12/31/2022

For condominiums, the 110% deduction is also due for expenses incurred by 31 December 2022 regardless of the progress of the work.