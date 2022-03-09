Cones reacts and asks for a list of Medicine offers without accreditation

Just after the commotion generated by the claim of the Paraguayan Circle of Physicians (CPM), which requested to suspend the enrollment of new students of unaccredited medical careers, the National Council of Higher Education (Cones) belatedly decided to take up the matter.

Since October 2015 – almost seven years ago – the Cones has Resolution 166 that establishes the obligation for educational entities to submit their academic health offers to evaluation and accreditation processes; under penalty of being intervened if they do not appear after three calls made by the National Agency for the Evaluation and Accreditation of Higher Education (Aneaes).

In the request, sent on March 2, the governing body asks Aneaes to “refer as soon as possible, the list of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) that do not have their careers in the health area accredited , since the last three calls made”.

From the certifying agency, they reveal that since 2016 – until today – ex officio they send reports on each of the health careers and programs that do not achieve accreditation, whether they are postponed or rejected for not meeting the minimum required conditions.

Dr. Dina Matiauda, ​​president of Aneaes, indicated that -in effect- these documents are publicly accessible and can be downloaded from the entity’s website.

“Any institution that wants to corroborate the veracity of these documents can access them and surely tomorrow or the day after we will be sending that request,” he said last Monday.

This means that the Cones has already had to process all that information –which it now requires under pressure from the medical union– and that it can serve as input to solve at least one inspection and/or intervention of Medicine careers that bounced in their attempt to accredit.

“They have the universe of the number of health sciences careers that are enabled according to the Cones resolution, and not all of that universe participates in the calls that we carry out every year, even twice a year. That is the information that they are going to have, so they will proceed accordingly, ”he said.

By law, he indicated, careers in the area of ​​health sciences “are obliged to compete and participate in the evaluation events carried out by Aneaes”, whose calls are also public.

“Then, all institutions, both public and private, are aware of how to comply with all these processes,” he said.

Narciso Velázquez, president of Cones, admitted that they raised the request to Aneaes as a result of the “serious statement” made by the Paraguayan Circle of Physicians. “We act accordingly to corroborate the veracity and relevance of the action,” he said by message to this page.

