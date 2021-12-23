Confcommercio, expensive bills will cost 11 billion to families – Economy

In 2022, a sting is coming for families of over 11 billion due to the high bills.

This, in summary, is what emerges from an analysis by Confcommercio on the effects of the inflationary recovery and the high bills.

The cost of bills and inflation – which in consideration of the increases expected already for January is likely to exceed 4% in the initial part of next year – could present in 2022 a higher energy expenditure that Confcommercio calculates at 426 euros compared to 2021 for families, who will spend an average of 1,950 euros. Increases in electricity and gas around 40% for companies in the service sector.

“The liveliness of consumption that is being recorded in these days risks being too short a parenthesis – commented the president of Confcommercio, Carlo Sangalli – Inflation and expensive bills, in fact, could reduce the real income of families already in the coming months and their spending capacity. The Government must, therefore, take structural measures against expensive energy “.