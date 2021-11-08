Confcommercio, if prices flare-up risk -5.3 billion consumption – Economy

Any flare-up of inflation in the last months of this year would strongly reduce household consumption with the risk of negatively impacting even on Christmas purchases and slowing growth in 2022. In fact, assuming an average price increase of 3% approximately 2.7 billion euros of consumption would be lost, which could reach 5.3 billion in the not-so-unrealistic hypothesis of 4% inflation. This is what emerges from one estimate of the Confcommercio Research Department on the effects of a rise in inflation on household consumption in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Either way, nearly three-quarters of the loss would come from an immediate reduction in the purchasing power of disposable income, the remainder from the erosion of financial wealth held in liquid form; This reduction in consumption is also affected by the increase in compulsory expenses due to the rise in energy prices, which has already been transferred to electricity and gas bills. 70% of the estimated losses are due to immediate reductions in the purchasing power of disposable income; for the remainder to the lower purchasing power of financial wealth held in liquidity form and, therefore, not protected from unexpected inflation, it is explained. That such potential price increases – as it is quite probable an abundant 3% trend in prices in the fourth quarter – will not lead to any change in household expectations and will not reduce purchases during the important Christmas period, appears rather unlikely, explains Confcommercio.

Furthermore, it is possible to hypothesize an increase in the share of expenditure destined for compulsory expenses, due to the increase in energy prices that has already been reflected in the electricity and gas bills (despite the support allocated by the government to neutralize, in part, the effects of these increases on household budgets, especially those more fragile in terms of income from work). Therefore – the note reads -, given the rigidity of the obligatory expenses – also with respect to changes in relative prices – it is possible to imagine, if the scenarios described were to prove likely, a rather significant impact on marketable consumption. Nor can we neglect more significant consequences for the year 2022, also in terms of economic growth, negatively influenced by a lower real demand for consumption.

Sangalli, inflation risks, relaunch with Pnrr and tax authorities “Inflation and an increase in compulsory spending could reduce consumption in the coming months, with the risk of slowing down the country’s growth. It is therefore necessary to use the resources of the NRP quickly and well and finally begin to reduce the tax burden on households and businesses,” starting from the cost of labor. This is the only way to relaunch investments and consumption “. This is how the President of Confcommercio, Carlo Sangalli, comments on the estimates of the effects of inflation in the last quarter of the year prepared by the Confederation Research Office.