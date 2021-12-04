Confcommercio: ‘Inflation and bills weigh on Christmas expenses. Reviving confidence, cutting taxes’ – Economy

This year for Christmas gifts 158 euros will be spent in per capita terms compared to 164 euros last year, -8% compared to 2019 and over 36% less than in 2009, overall 6.9 billion compared to 7.4 billion last year, with inflation and the rise in bills that risk further reducing the thirteenth share allocated to these expenses. This is what emerges from an analysis by Confcommercio.

In total “for the month of December it is estimated a value of approximately 110 billion euros in consumer spending (including rents, utilities, services), a value about 10 billion lower than what was spent in 2019 “, explains Confcommercio. During the month, the average expenditure per family stood at 1,645 euros, 0.5% more than last year , but still far below 2019 (-7.5%), adds Confcommercio, underlining that the thirteenth overall destined for consumption is growing: 32.6 billion in 2021 against 29.7 billion in 2020.

“The growth in consumption at Christmas risks being triggered by fears of the pandemic, inflation and the costs of forced consumption. To revive confidence, the planned tax cut must be accelerated, starting with Irpef and corporate social security contributions. “. Thus the President of Confcommercio, Carlo Sangalli.